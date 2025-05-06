Social Media Reacts To HHS Review On Trans Treatments That Debunks Nike Study: ‘Just Don’t Do It’

The Department of Health and Human Services under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last week released a massive, 409-page report that comprehensively dismantled the case for transgender treatments targeted toward children.

It contained a number of devastating conclusions for transgender activists; concluding that the so-called "gender affirming care" messaging preferred by the media is wildly inaccurate. Instead, the report says that these treatments are supported by "very weak evidence," and can in some cases cause "irreversible harm."

The report also dealt another death blow to the study, allegedly funded by Nike, that would have given puberty blockers to children and examine how it impacts athletic performance. While the sportswear giant has remained virtually silent about it, this new report demonstrates that the "research" could have hurt children, irreversibly, all to confirm thousands of years of biological reality that males have physical advantages over females.

READ: HHS Contradicts Study Allegedly Funded By Nike With New Review On Transgender Treatments For Children

OutKick reached out to Nike, asking for comment on if the company regretted potentially contributing financial resources to studying treatments that could cause "irreversible harm." Nike did not respond, as of publishing. OutKick also reached out to Secretary Kennedy and NIH-head Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as it relates to the Nike study, but did not receive a response.

In the aftermath of the study, there were several reactions and posts on social media that show how committed the media is to the preferred narrative.

Riley Gaines, Media, Reacts To New HHS Study On Trans Treatments For Children

OutKick's Riley Gaines posted on X about the study, sharing a video of Stephen Miller discussing the report. In her post, she quoted Miller explaining what HHS had done with this report.

"HHS has systematically eliminated all of the junk fake science produced under the Biden Administration promoting the idea of sterilizing children," the post reads.

This is the inarguable truth; the HHS study is a massive rebuke for the Biden administration and its extremism on transgender treatments. Biden, or whoever was actually making decisions for the administration, unquestioningly promoted and parroted whatever trans activists wanted them to say.

Jennifer Sey also posted about the HHS release, saying that this report alone made her vote for President Trump worth it.

She also made the point that Nike doesn't deserve consumer support after how it has treated women's rights.

Jamie Reed, a whistle-blower who worked at a transgender treatment center, reacted to the HHS report by saying "gender medicine has been gay conversion therapy since the beginning."

Sterilizing children, unproven medical experimentation, irreversible damage, all of it was encouraged based on the nonsensical "gender affirming care" label and "protect trans kids" activism. And of course, the media played along.

Even in the aftermath of the HHS bombshell, it's still playing along.

As is so often the case with left-wing media members, instead of accurate reporting, they went straight to partisan criticism.

"Gender transition care for transgender children and teens lacks evidence of benefits and poses risks, according to a new report by the Trump administration." That's how the Washington Post started their X post about it. And if they finished it there, it would be an accurate description of the conclusions of the HHS report. They did not finish it there.

"…that medical experts described as poor quality research that threatens access to care."

Absolute perfection. The Post, as it so often does, accepts the word of trans activists as gospel truth, and serves to advance its ideological and political agenda by using the vague "medical experts" term in an attempt to discredit the HHS report. Then it describes the "irreversible damage" from medical experimentation on children as "access to care." This is how the Post works; not just in what it covers, but how it covers it.

Except as X user Ben Appel noted, in the article, it claims that "other scientific reviews found evidence favoring treatments." Except that's an inaccurate conclusion, with Appel pointing out that the linked review agreed with HHS that the evidence is "low or very low in quality."

It's not just the Post; another user, Empiricist871, compiled how legacy media outlets covered the HHS report. Spoiler alert: it was inaccurate, activist-driven garbage.

As Dr. Bhattacharya said in the report's press release, science should follow evidence and reality. Not attempt to placate the wishes of a particular group of activists.

"Our duty is to protect our nation’s children—not expose them to unproven and irreversible medical interventions," he said. "We must follow the gold standard of science, not activist agendas."

That's what HHS did with its new report. It's the opposite of what the media and Nike allegedly did.