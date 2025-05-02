HHS Contradicts Study Allegedly Funded By Nike With New Review On Transgender Treatments For Children

The Department of Health and Human Services under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy this week released guidance that directly contradicts years of agenda-driven activism from the media and transgender groups, as well as possibly a corporation such as Nike, which has allegedly funded transgender youth studies.

A new comprehensive review published Thursday confirmed that sex-change surgeries and other "interventions" on minors and children have "significant risks," but with "very weak evidence of benefit."

How refreshing is it to hear objective information based on actual scientific evidence and not the political preferences of outside groups and their media partners?

The HHS review covers puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender surgeries and indicates that most of those procedures cause "irreversible physical or physiological effects."

That conclusion was based on "systematic reviews of evidence around the world" studying gender dysphoria outcomes.

This is strikingly similar to the Cass Report from the United Kingdom, which came to almost exactly the same conclusion. It's amazing what happens when you have researchers and government officials listening to science, isn't it?

HHS Report Confirms Donald Trump's Executive Order, Further Discredits Nike

President Donald Trump, just a week into taking office for his second term, issued an executive order titled "Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation." That order ensured that the United States will no longer allow for "the chemical castration and medical mutilation of innocent children in the United States of America," per Trump's social media post.

He also confirmed that the US will "no longer fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support so-called 'gender affirming care,' which has already ruined far too many precious lives."

The HHS evidence review and its press release announcing the 409-page report said that the new review "fills a gap in the medical literature and existing clinical practice reviews with regard to the ethical aspects of pediatric medical transition."

The Director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Jay Bhattacharya issued a statement saying that "Our duty is to protect our nation's children—not expose them to unproven and irreversible medical interventions.

"We must follow the gold standard of science, not activist agendas."

If only we'd had this team in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, demanding that we follow the evidence and not the political whims of Anthony Fauci. How much better off would we be as a society?

Not only does this fully contradict the agenda of transgender activists, the overwhelming majority of Democrat Party politicians, and most major media organizations, but it's yet another embarrassment for Nike. While the sporting goods giant has yet to confirm whether it did in fact fund a study examining the impact of puberty blockers on athletic performance in children, the fact that such a study was even under consideration is an abomination.

OutKick reached out for comment to both NIH and HHS as to what this new report says about Nike's efforts, but did not hear back as of publishing.

READ: 10 Days Later, Nike Remains Virtually Silent About Alleged Funding Of Transgender Youth Study

Corporations and research groups were willing to essentially experiment on children, with "very weak evidence" of benefit and "irreversible" harms. All because those who share their political ideology demanded it. It's disgraceful and unacceptable that these nonsensical "treatments" harmed thousands of children. And it's disgraceful that some of America's most powerful corporations might have been involved in funding it.