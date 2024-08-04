Riley Gaines Slams Kamala Harris Over VP's Silence On Olympic Boxing Controversy

One of the biggest controversies at the 2024 Summer Olympics surrounds two boxers – who were disqualified from previous competitions for failing gender tests – competing in the women's division.

Both athletes – Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan – have reached the semifinals in their weight classes and are poised to medal in women's boxing.

Riley Gaines, host of the OutKick podcast "Gaines for Girls" and one of the most influential pro-woman voices in the country, has been an outspoken critic of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for allowing Khelif and Yu-ting to fight women.

One person who has not said anything about the controversy is Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Kamala Harris.

OutKick reached out to Harris' campaign and her White House staff multiple times over the past week to get her comment on the situation. They have not responded to any requests.

Gaines appeared on Fox News and bashed Harris for not standing up for the women in the Olympic boxing competition and issued a warning about what her silence says about potential policies for the United States should Harris be elected president.

"A vote for Kamala [Harris] is a vote against your daughter's future," Gaines told Fox News host Jesse Watters.

"I see lots of people on social media saying they will be voting for Kamala because she is a woman," Gaines continued. "I will be voting for [Donald] Trump because I am a woman."

For his part, former U.S. President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump immediately expressed his disapproval with the IOC allowing two boxers with XY chromosomes to punch women in the face at the Olympics.

Trump told OutKick founder Clay Travis on Travis' radio show "Clay & Buck" that it's "ridiculous" that the two fighters are competing in the women's division.

He stated his position clearly: "Men will not be playing in women's sports."

The controversy at the Olympics coincides with the Biden Administration's re-write of Title IX, which went into effect Aug. 1.

Although Vice President Kamala Harris has not responded to requests for comment, as Gaines noted, Harris openly supports Biden's Title IX changes.

Those changes allow anyone who identifies as a woman, as the two Olympic boxers who have failed previous gender tests do, to use private spaces reserved for women in higher education.

Instead of basing Title IX on sex, as it was originally intended, the Biden-Harris administration wants the protection to be based on gender identity.

That's exactly what Gaines means when she says that "a vote for Kamala is a vote against your daughter's future."