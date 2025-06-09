Riley Gaines Responds To Simone Biles' Social Media Attack: 'She Has Basically Incinerated Her Legacy'

Gaines talks about how Biles' attack has affected her family life while also inviting the Olympian to having a conversation.

Riley Gaines has issued a response to Simone Biles after the legendary Olympian randomly and personally attacked the OutKick host on social media while supporting transgender athletes - biological males - to compete in women's sports.

Biles elected to severely damage, if not completely tarnish, her legacy as a women's sports icon for female athletes around the world with a response to a post from Gaines on June 6. The 11-time Olympic medalist called Gaines "truly sick" and claimed she should be "uplifting the trans community" before telling Gaines she should "bully someone your own size," which Biles wrote "would ironically be a male."

All of this was in response to Gaines pointing out the ridiculousness of a Minnesota high school softball team winning a state championship last week while being led by a pitcher who is a biological male.

Gaines responded to Biles' social media attack on the latest episode of OutKick's ‘Gaines For Girls’ podcast.

"In just two tweets, Simone Biles basically tarnished her reputation to anyone with a shred of honesty, anyone with a moral compass, and anyone with an innate desire to protect women and to fight for equal opportunity for both men and women, especially when it pertains to sports," Gaines stated on the podcast.

"She has basically incinerated her legacy in just two tweets."

Gaines, after highlighting that Biles is the greatest U.S. gymnast in Olympic history, went on to ask Biles a very simple yet very important question regarding Biles' claim that she should be uplifting the trans community.

"Why is it my job? Why is it the job of women to have to create an environment where men feel safe, where men have their feelings validated and their identity affirmed? Why is that my job?" Gaines asked.

"Hold on, Simone, if that's what you want to do with the incredible platform you have, then by all means, it's America, you get to do that. I get to call you stupid for doing it, but you get to do that if you want to do it. I don't believe it's the job of women to make men feel happy."

Gaines has long been at the forefront of the fight to keep women's sports exclusive to biological females. Her core focus being, the protection of young female athletes not having to go through what she and her fellow collegiate swimmers had to deal with during transgender swimmer Lia Thomas participation at the NCAA Championships years ago.

One of those female athletes she's fighting for is her sister, a high-level gymnast who is just a sophomore in high school. Gaines explained that her sister, like the vast majority of gymnasts out there, "loves Simone Biles," but said that Biles' social media attack has her conflicted.

"I saw her this morning, and she almost had tears in her eyes, with this internal dilemma that she's facing," Gaines said, referring to her younger sister. "She looks up to me so much, as I would imagine many younger sisters do to their older sisters…She loves Simone Biles, but she saw me this morning and was like ‘Riley, I thought you guys were on the same team, I thought you and Simone were fighting for the same thing and promoting the idea of women in sports' but said that it's all her gym could talk about how awful Simone Biles treated me and the message she sent those young girls."

Gaines closed out the podcast by welcoming Biles to have a conversation about transgender athletes in women's sports, either on ‘Gaines For Girls’ or another platform.

You can watch or listen to ‘Gaines For Girls’ on OutKick, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.