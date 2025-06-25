Rachel Zegler Reveals Herself To Be A Massive Hypocrite On Social Media

Rachel Zegler, star of Disney's "Snow White," is a massive, raging hypocrite.

Zegler came in for an immense amount of criticism in the lead up to the release of "Snow White," thanks to a series of absurd, off-putting remarks. She demonized the original Disney film, an all-time classic, for being "weird" and outdated. She downplayed the need for a love story, for a story that culminates in true love's kiss.

Then, after President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, she posted on social media that she hoped that Trump supporters would "never know peace." In a lengthy social media diatribe, she angrily demonized and criticized those who voted for Trump and the "world" it created.

"Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in," she said. "Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn't want. leaning us towards a world that is fearful."

"The left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. This loss should not have been. and it certainly should not have been by so many votes," she continued.

"There is no help, no counsel, in any of them," Zegler said about Trump supporters. "I could go on. I won't. I feel sad. you probably do, too. F*** this."

Oh, and she also wanted her fans to delete X, because Elon Musk had worked with Trump. Sounds like a happy, positive person, doesn't it?

Rachel Zegler Does Some Excellent Hypocrisy On Social Media

Zegler was interviewed for a cover story in British magazine i-D, and discussed her thoughts on social media and the criticism directed at her around "Snow White."

"It’s interesting," she said about social media comments directed towards her, "It’s really alarming at times."

"I think a victim mindset is a choice, and I don’t choose it," she continued, discussing how she feels about being a public figure online. "I also don’t choose nastiness in the face of it. I don’t choose negativity in the face of it. I choose positivity and light and happiness. And I do believe at times, happiness is absolutely a choice, and every day I wake up and I think I’m very lucky to live the life I live."

Unbelievable.

Is there a more perfect example of the hypocrisy and self-obsession at the core of modern Hollywood than that? Zegler went on a rant about Trump supporters, pouring out nothing but negativity on social media. Now she says she chooses "positivity and light and happiness." What a joke.

She could have chosen to react to Trump's election positively, but she didn't. She could have chosen to not engage in negativity towards those who disagree with her politically. She didn't. She could have chosen not to engage in nastiness over a political election. She absolutely didn't.

This is the issue with people who never have to hear they're wrong from those around them. Zegler, beyond being an extremely poor actress, is a hypocrite, someone who can't even see or accept her own failings, while acting as if she's above the very thing she herself engaged in.

Now they want to put her in a "Sound of Music" remake?

Guess the entertainment industry is committing to finding out just how much money it can lose.