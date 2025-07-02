Proposed Timeline Of Idaho Murders Following Bryan Kohberger's Confession

Bryan Kohberger confessed to the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022 during a court hearing Wednesday. The plea deal will spare Kohberger the death penalty as he faces 10 years on a burglary charge and four consecutive life sentences for the homicides of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.

Kohberger did not, and was not bound by the plea agreement to explain his motives for killing the four victims. However, the prosecutor read aloud to the judge the State's understanding of the events, most of which were consistent with controversial reporting from NBC's "Dateline" last month that violated the case's ongoing gag order.

While the prosecution didn't provide as many details as the report, its summary of the event matches the timeline proposed by "Dateline."

As the prosecution stated Wednesday, it's not believed that Kohberger intended to murder all four roommates. The belief is that he targeted only Madison Mogen. However, when he entered the King Road residence on Nov. 13, 2022, he found Goncalves in bed with Mogen. Goncalves had recently moved out of the off-campus home but returned for the weekend.

On the floor below, Xana Kernodle was scrolling through Instagram and heard a struggle above. By the time she ran up the stairs, Kohberger had already killed Mogen and Goncalves.

According to the reporting by "Dateline," Kohberger chased Kernodle back down to her bedroom. This is where it is believed he dropped the knife sheath, which contained his DNA.

After killing Kernodle, the prosecution says Kohberger found her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, asleep in his bed. He then struck Chapin with a knife just once, hitting an artery, "Dateline" reports.

Kohberger locked eyes with, but did not attack, another roommate as he exited the home. Criminologists who spoke to "Dateline" say that Kohberger lacked the stamina to attack a fifth victim, especially one who didn't engage with him physically.

Hours later, police found Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle, and Chapin dead in "pools of blood." Surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen described the intruder as a man with "bushy eyebrows" but could not identify Kohberger during four interviews with police.

Timeline of Nov. 13, 2022:

4 a.m.: Suspect arrives at the house

Between 4 and 4:17: the time of murders

4:19: Roommate calls three victims; no one answers

4:22 to 4:24: Surviving roommates text each other from inside the house

4:27: Roommate calls victims again; no one answers

4:32: Roommate texts Goncalves, 'Pls answer'

10:23: Surviving roommate texts victims; no one answers

11:39: Roommate calls her father

12 p.m.: 911 call placed from roommate's phone

As for why Kohberger targeted Mogen, who seemingly had no knowledge of his existence, crime author Howard Blum proposed in a new book that the two may have crossed paths at the local Mad Greek restaurant.

For years, Kohberger has followed a rigid vegan diet after he was bullied in high school for his weight. The Mad Greek is the only restaurant in the area known for serving vegan dishes. In fact, a former employee told People Magazine in 2023 that she saw Kohberger at the Mad Greek "at least twice" ordering vegan pizza.

Mogen waited tables at the Mad Greek.

Here's Blum's theory, in his own words:

"Kohberger most likely first crossed paths with Mogen at the Mad Greek restaurant on Main Street in Moscow. The restaurant was the only one in town to serve the sort of vegan dishes that Kohberger's relatives told me he preferred. It was also where Mogen worked as a waitress."

"Did they talk? Did he ask her out? The prosecution and the defense have agreed that there is no evidence of any interaction – either in person or on social media. But I believe that wouldn't have been necessary for Kohberger to become infatuated with 21-year-old Mogen's pretty face, long blonde hair and sparkling personality. Obsessions came easily to him. He was, after all, a recovering heroin addict."

"After this initial encounter at the Mad Greek, I suspect that Kohberger continued to follow Mogen and, at some point, obsession turned into murderous intent. Then, whenever 1122 King Road hosted a party - as they often did - he may have been watching from the shadows."

You can read Blum's entire reporting on the murders in his book, "When the Night Comes Falling: A Requiem for the Idaho Student Murders."

Judge Steven Hippler set the sentencing hearing for July 23, during which the victims’ families will be given an opportunity to address Kohberger.

Kohberger was facing the death penalty by firing squad, the state of Idaho's primary method of execution.