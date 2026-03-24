'Project Hail Mary' Sets Impressive Box Office Records By Completely Avoiding Politics, Choosing Quality

There are plenty of examples of what Hollywood's done wrong over the last decade.

Political comments from actors, directors, creative executives and studios have alienated tens of millions of potential customers. "The Marvels," "Snow White," even the latest "Avatar" release was a box office disappointment relative to past installments.

The star of "Snow White" made herself the focus of the film's news release, to tremendous negative effect. "The Marvels" was the culmination of years of Marvel Studios introducing the so-called "M-She-U," alienating their traditional fanbase. And "Avatar" was marred by director James Cameron openly hating the United States and calling its residents "anti-science."

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TV shows have been canceled, like "Starfleet Academy" and "The Acolyte." The industry has piled up billions in box office losses to "woke" films. There are plenty of examples of what not to do. But every once in a while, Hollywood gets it right, providing reminders of what it should do. That's precisely the forumla "Project Hail Mary" followed, and what a surprise, it's setting box office records and is already a massive financial success.

‘Project Hail Mary’ A Huge Success Thanks To Putting Quality First

The film, starring Ryan Gosling as an astronaut trying to solve a world-threatening problem, is completely non-political. It's a movie mostly set in space, you might say, why would politics be involved at all?

Exactly. All too often, politics are injected into stories and plot points where it doesn't belong. "Project Hail Mary" though, completely avoids it. Based on a book by Andy Weir, author of "The Martian," it simply tells its story, builds up tension through suspense, stakes, and a great performance by Gosling, and executes its mission. Tell a good, quality story that has humor, character and entertainment.

You know, exactly the type of movie Hollywood used to make.

And what do you know? It's already a massive hit and a record-setting success. It's the biggest domestic opening of 2026 thus far, by far the highest grossing opening weekend for an Amazon-MGM Studios release, the biggest opening in March for a non-franchise film, and at $80.6 million, the second-largest opening for a non-franchise or non-IP based release this decade just behind "Oppenheimer" at $82.4 million. It's already made $140 million globally, despite bringing in just three days of box office in the US. "The Marvels" made just over $200 million total. Same with "Snow White."

Politics aren't the only reason for that; there are plenty of movies which avoid politics that do not do well. But when you combine a good story, compelling visuals, quality performances, and plot points that don't turn off half the country, or more, these are the type of results that are possible.

Instead, Hollywood has spent years making Ant-Man's daughter an anti-police activist. Or having a lesbian couple in a kids' movie. Or making the lead in a Pixar film a gay 11-year-old. Or having the star of a $200 million movie say that the love story in one of the most beloved movies of all time was "weird."

Again, it's so easy. The formula is so easy. Maybe "Project Hail Mary" showing the industry how it's done will finally lead to more of these types of projects.