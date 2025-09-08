The Pressure Is On Ryan Clark's Bosses To Take Him Off Air | Bobby Burack

To name names, Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus, and Dave Roberts are the executives responsible for Ryan Clark.

Late Friday night, Ryan Clark issued another apology — this time for an exchange with Peter Schrager earlier in the day.

"Today, I had an interaction with my colleague @PSchrags both on and off the air that I regret. I have apologized to Peter and taken accountability with ESPN leadership," Clark posted on X.

The incident stemmed from that morning’s "Get Up," when Clark dismissed Schrager’s perspective on the Cowboys and Eagles because Schrager hadn’t played in the NFL.

"The thing is this, though. And we shouldn’t do this on TV. So, I apologize if people think this is rude — that’s the non-player in you," Clark said on air.

"I’m not looking at fantasy football. Ryan, don’t belittle me like that," Schrager shot back. "I can come in, as three ex-players are saying one thing, and give an alternative that maybe CeeDee Lamb did play well."

Sources tell OutKick the tense back-and-forth spilled over after the segment.

On the surface, Clark's comments toward Schrager were disrespectful and caused the company a weekend-long distraction. Several broadcasters, including Kyle Brandt on CBS, referenced Clark's denigrating comments over the weekend. But his comments are not only on the surface. They are part of a larger pattern.

Just three months ago, Clark also apologized for race-shaming Robert Griffin III over his marriage to a white woman. The remarks were ignorant, racist, and should have cost him his job. Instead, ESPN kept him on air.

The headaches Clark causes management are perpetual. Far too often, his analysis is personal and ugly. While discussing Aaron Rodgers' career, he called the quarterback a "fraud." Clark previously refused to appear on set with Sage Steele because of her political views. In a clear conflict of interest, Clark had NFL agent David Mulugheta help negotiate his ESPN contract — while simultaneously defending Mulugheta’s clients on television.

Notably, Clark has become unpopular inside ESPN. Notice that no one ever comes to his defense. His producers, colleagues, and bosses never defend him when he's amidst controversy.

As Clay Travis put it, Clark "has managed to be hated by everyone and loved by no one." Even former players now openly mock his commentary:

Clark appears more interested in posturing as a cultural figure than in analyzing football. For someone who talks so much about racial biases, few have made theirs more obvious than Clark has. For reference, compare how Clark interacts with Schrager or Chris "Mad Dog" Russo to Stephen A. Smith or Mina Kimes. His selective combativeness is glaring.

And for all the issues he causes, Clark provides no quantitative upside. Aside from Smith and Pat McAfee, most commentators on ESPN don't. However, there have been a few individuals who turn viewers away by their mere presence. At this point, Clark almost certainly pushes more viewers away than he draws.

So why is he still employed? Put bluntly, ESPN’s largely white leadership is reluctant to discipline him. Look at the obstacles ESPN had to overcome just to fire Stan Verrett earlier this year, including hiring his replacement before informing him of his dismissal. The company knows how Clark would publicly respond to a dismissal.

But cowardice is no excuse for management. To name names, Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus, and Dave Roberts are the executives responsible. They re-signed Clark in 2023, even as he dramatized his negotiations on social media out of spite with the slogan "#UndraftedFreeAgent."

Allowing Clark to belittle non-players delegitimizes the hires his bosses made. Schrager was ESPN's biggest hire of the year and someone the network has discussed creating a show around. Clark insults his bosses as much as he did Schrager. "PTI" has been ESPN's top-rated show for more than two decades. Last Friday, Clark suggestd viewers shouldn't take Wilbon and Kornheiser seriously.

Further, various ESPN talents have expressed to OutKick since Saturday that they don't want to work alongside Clark, citing his lack of impulse control and professionalism.

By keeping Clark on air, Pitaro, Magnus, and Roberts are choosing cowardice over what's best for the company and their employees. That's how many of the staffers see it.

It's time for ESPN to move on from Ryan Clark.