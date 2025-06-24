Guys, June is Men's Health Month. So that means, of course, it's time to get your annual cervical cancer screening! Wait, men don't need cervical cancer screenings since they don't have a cervix, you say? Are you sure? Well, Planned Parenthood of Southern New England wants to set you straight.

Sometimes a headline is all you need. Although I don't encourage reading headlines without actually digesting full stories, this is one of those times that it's all right there in the title.

So, in case you forgot, here's the headline:

Planned Parenthood Clinic Marks Men’s Health Month By Encouraging ‘Men' To Get Screened For Cervical Cancer

That's pretty much the story. A Planned Parenthood clinic sent a message, a graphic message at that, on social media to remind everyone that "trans men are men." And those "men" need to get cervical cancer screenings.

There are many reasons why this is absurd, so let's start at the top. If "trans men are men," then why do they need cervical cancer screenings? Women have a cervix. Men do not.

Secondly, go back and take a closer look at the "man" in the cartoon image. "He" clearly has mastectomy scars. Because, of course, having surgery to remove healthy breasts is part of the process of "becoming" a "man." Planned Parenthood REALLY wanted this represented. Mission accomplished.

OutKick reached out to the Planned Parenthood headquarters to ask if it supports the messaging sent out by this clinic in New England.

Specifically, we asked if Planned Parenthood believes that "trans men are men" and, if "trans men are men," why do they need cervical cancer screenings since only women have cervices?

The organization did not respond to our questions as of the publishing of this article.

We suspect that big Planned Parenthood supports this messaging from the New England clinic since it's a far-left organization that gives millions of dollars to Democratic politicians to support issues (like this one) that helped them lose the election.

You do have to hand it to Planned Parenthood. It advertises that it covers things like cancer screenings (like cervical cancer for "men"), STD treatment and birth control.

But it's best-known as an organization that performs abortions. Its website states that "Planned Parenthood provides factual, non-judgmental information about your options, along with safe and compassionate abortion services."

So shouldn't it be called "Unplanned Parenthood"? People who "plan" their parenthood aren't looking for abortions or the "morning-after" pill. That wouldn't make sense.

Then again, Planned Parenthood also believes that "men" need cervical cancer screenings. So don't bother trying to make it make sense.