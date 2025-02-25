Now, MSNBC Is (Called) The Racist One

Oh, how the tables have turned.

On Monday, Rachel Maddow implied her bosses at MSNBC were racist for canceling Joy Reid's primetime program earlier this week.

"I will tell you, it is also unnerving to see that on a network where we’ve got two – count them – two nonwhite hosts in primetime, both of our nonwhite hosts in primetime are losing their shows, as is Katie Phang on the weekend," Maddow said on-air. "And that feels worse than bad, no matter who replaces them. That feels indefensible. And I do not defend it."

According to Maddow, replacing women of color is indefensible--no matter the circumstances and who replaces them.

Got that?

Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross responded to the news of Reid's firing by calling for black people to boycott MSNBC.

"Don’t watch where you’re not welcome," Cross said to black viewers regarding Reid's ousting. "Don’t shop where they won’t hire you. The same thing they say. Don’t even hate-watch."

Another former MSNBC host, perhaps the most deranged of them, Keith Olbermann, accused MSNBC of staging a "racist purge."

"MSNBC racist purge escalates. Ayman Mohyeldin, Katie Phang and Jonathan Capehart ousted along with Joy Reid and Alex Wagner," Olbermann wrote on X.

"Dear @maddow If you go on the air tonight - or at minimum go on without condemning the overt racism of the people who give you $25 million a year - you are complicit. Same for you @Lawrence and @chrislhayes Protest, or you are all Joe Scarborough," he added.

That'll get them.

As for reality, there is no evidence that race played a role in Reid's ousting. Firing a black woman is not racist. Firing a black woman for being a black woman would be racist. MSNBC didn't do that. In fact, the network plans to replace Reid during the 7 pm hour with two black co-hosts, Symone Sanders and Michael Steele.

Likewise, according to the New York Post, the channel booted Cross because she expensed vacation trips as "work trips," demanded equal office space as weekday hosts, and made a series of concerning remarks on-air--such as calling for her viewers to "pick up a weapon" and riot and for Gov. Ron DeSantis' "castration."

Like Reid, Cross' weekend program was also a ratings dud, trailing even CNN for the hour.

Damn, those pesky facts.

What Cross, Maddow, and Olbermann seem to miss is that their accusations of racism against MSNBC actually hurt the future job prospects of black employees.

Per their standards, a company is racist if it fires a black employee and replaces that employee with a non-black employee. Yet they allege racism if a company fires a black employee and replaces them with another black employee, claiming such a transition makes black people look interchangeable.

Woke losers decoded: you are racist if you fire a black employee for any reason, no matter who fills their role. And the only way to avoid ever having to fire a black employee is by not hiring one.

For example, one of the reasons NFL teams did not sign Colin Kaepernick after 2016 was to avoid this response, understanding the likelihood they'd have to cut or bench him for poor performance.

So, yes, the claims that MSNBC is a racist news operation are unfounded. Granted, it's amusing to see the race card used against MSNBC after the network spent years legitimizing it.