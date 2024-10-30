NFL Mailbag: Readers React To Nick Bosa MAGA Hat Coverage By OutKick, Other Media

Welcome to the Nick Bosa edition of All That And A Bag Of NFL Mail.

The stories I've done on Bosa, starting with his photobombing NBC's postgame interviews on Sunday Night Football while wearing a MAGA hat and then doubling down on his action the next day on his Instagram account, flooded my inbox this week.

And before I get to that, let me tell you the story isn't over.

What's Next In Bosa MAGA Saga

Bosa will likely be asked more about the moment next week after the election. And the NFL will get a say by Saturday because Bosa is indeed subject to a fine.

The NFL can fine players for promoting "unauthorized logos/branding of intellectual property" not approved by the league. Going on national TV while in stadium and pointing to his Make America Great Again hat may be a violation of this.

The league also can fine players for personal messages, although it's not clear if a MAGA hat is a personal message or the message of millions of Americans.

Anyway, Bosa is subject to an $11,255 fine by Saturday.

NFL Fine Determination By Saturday

But here's the thing: The NFL has fined players a total of $8,289,379 this season through Week 7.

Not one of those fines is for a violation of unauthorized logo usage or personal messaging.

It'll be interesting to see if the NFL, under commissioner Roger Goodell, tries to make an example of Bosa to keep other players from engaging in similar acts – be they pro-Trump or pro-Harris or pro-whatever.

None of this would really be about the money. Bosa signed a $170 million contract just before the start of the 2023 season and has already collected approximately $50 million of that.

Fine Would Be About Message Not Money

Bosa ain't hurting and getting an $11K fine isn't going to affect his Christmas shopping.

But a fine would send a message. It is, frankly, going to send one either way.

If the NFL fines Bosa, some people would applaud the Pro-Trump guy getting sanctioned, while other people would portray the move as the NFL picking sides days before the Nov. 5 presidential election.

If the NFL does nothing, some will complain the NFL looked the other way while the Pro-Trump guy did something he probably could be fined for. The NFL is in a no-win situation.

I've said enough. Here's your mail:

The Bosa-Kaepernick Comparison

Q. Way to go Armando, keep on reporting the truth about all these communists. Thank god Bosa has the cojons to come out for the true U S A. Just like you did with Colin Krappernik, continue to unmask these truly disgusting people.



Sincerely,

Gilbert

A. Gilbert, my man, I appreciate you recalling my work on Colin Kaepernick back in 2016. My story then, if you recall, was about Kaepernick's first protest during the national anthem and then wearing a Fidel Castro T-Shirt to his postgame press conference.

He took a knee to protest "oppression" and then wore a T-shirt depicting one of the 20th century's most abominable oppressors afterward. And then, in a phone call with me, he defended his actions.

Lots of folks are drawing parallels between Kaepernick and Bosa this week. Even an ignorant columnist in San Francisco who thinks Trump is worse than Castro.

The comparison falls short in too many respects to get into here.

Bosa Should Insult The ‘Snowflakes?’

Q. He should tell the snowflakes to go change their panties.

—Mavenbooks

A. I get that sentiment. You're obviously done with certain people and you're fine with simply insulting them before dismissing them.

I don't think insults are productive. Everyone wants to do it sometimes, but it's not good.

I think Bosa has actually taken a much more intelligent approach. He made his point. He spoke to his action at the ensuing press conference, although not to a great degree. And now he's apparently done.

He's above the noise while everyone who wants to engage is giving this or that opinion of what he did. It serves Bosa no purpose to rejoin the debate, even though he started it.

Reader Reacts To Liberal Media

One reader shared an email he sent to a local San Francisco scribe after he read his Bosa coverage:

Q. "Bosa Rocks, and he is supported by more regular Americans than you pay attention to; we ARE NOT deplorables or losers like you and your colleagues make us out to be. I have busted my butt my whole entire life working 60 and most of the 80 hours per week to support my family. My sons support this country by being special forces and first responders. We believe in America, Colin Kaepernick does not!!!

"I have many Liberal friends who believe in who I am and why I support the Truth, not the media's complete nonsense of the truth as they twist it.

"I am one of the very successful business owners who left California as an 8th generation resident. I’ve seen the downturn more than most. I watched SF be completely destroyed, and taxes and cost of living through the roof!!!. All of my 4 Adult children and their families have followed me to a completely better life in Florida."

– Stan Butts

Disrespect In America

A. The idea that some people, including the President of the United States, can dismiss people like this by calling them "garbage," is a sad statement about the divide in America.

Americans versus Americans is not good for anyone. Differing opinions? Cool.

Dissent? Cool.

Disrespect within our own house? That's what other countries that are not our friends are rooting for.