NFL Mailbag: Instant Reaction Culture Demands Coach Of Year Candidates After Two Weeks, So Here We Go

We demand instant reaction now. It used to be that people had a chance to take in the NFL and maybe understand what's going on in the context of the season, or perhaps what was happening at the season's midway point.

But in this instant reaction world, fans want to know now.

So, journalists are telling people what to expect despite small sample sizes.

And even teams are reacting on inadequate timelines:

So, Bryce Young gets benched after two games by a rookie head coach.

Job Security Question After Two Games

This comes on the heels of someone asking Giants coach Brian Daboll if he fears for his job, after only two games.

And fans in Atlanta calling for Michael Penix Jr. last week after Kirk Cousins struggled in the opener – that came before Cousins led the Falcons to a great comeback win on Monday Night Football.

Can we slow down, people?

Apparently not in this week's edition of All That And A Bag Of NFL Mail.

Outkick Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero answers questions about anything every week. Email questions or comments to Armando.Salguero@Outkick.com or hit his replies on X: @ArmandoSalguero

Let's Decide On Coach Of The Year

Q. Is Mike Tomlin a shoo-in for coach of the year after two games?

–Tyler Good

A. I didn't know we were awarding COY after two games now.

But, since I work for you, let me address while trying not to embarrass myself based on somebody reading this in January:

Firstly, let's agree on the candidates, which should include Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, Bills coach Sean McDermott, Saints coach Dennis Allen, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, and Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell. And, yes, Tomlin.

Harbaugh and Macdonald are changing cultures, installing new schemes, putting their stamp on teams. Allen revamped the offense and has to be applauded for hiring new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

McDermott is doing it with a roster that really doesn't look all that impressive individually but is performing well as a squad, which speaks to his outstanding coaching.

And both Tomlin and O'Connell are 2-0 with quarterbacks who failed miserably in previous stops and might not be the starter for either team were it not for injuries to Russell Wilson and J.J. McCarthy.

I have the utmost respect for coaches that are given plans they didn't author, QBs they didn't expect to start, and win under those circumstances. So it's a horse race between Tomlin and O'Connell at this stage.

And although I have a coach-of-the-year vote, I thankfully don't have to cast it until January.

What About Miami Heat Advantage?

Q. Hello Armando, I hope you are well. My question is this: with Miami's home field advantage being the South Florida heat, why do they have so few 1 p.m. games at home until late October? They had one game at 1 p.m. versus Jacksonville, a team that is also accustomed to the heat. Their next 1 p.m. home game is October 27.

Was this the team's choice, and if so, why would you do this?

– Mike

A. Every year the NFL allows teams to make schedule-related requests and, for many years, the Dolphins made their strong desire for 1 p.m. home games early in the season well-known.

This changed under Steve Ross's ownership. There were years the Dolphins under Ross asked to avoid such games because some season ticket holders had complained it is too hot to attend the games.

Ross has backed off that stance a bit but this year the evening games against the Bills and Titans (Sept. 30) obviously mitigated Miami's heat and humidity advantage. Blame the desires of television, the schedule makers, and also Ross to a smaller degree.

A Different World View From Dan LeBatard

Last week I wrote about Amazon Prime's disappointing and frankly tone deaf decision to celebrate what is going on in Cuba as a way to highlight Cuban culture without taking into account the communist government that is repressive and terroristic both against its people and the United States.

I got plenty of feedback.

Q. Armando, That was a great article and makes no sense why the NFL would push this except for $$$. You should ask Dan LeBatard how he feels about it. I bet its "A OK" SMH. Thanks for the read!

– Anthony Carcione

A. Appreciate you, Anthony. I haven't spoken with Dan in maybe two decades. I think it's fair to say we have a vastly different world view.

Hill Started Incident By Speeding

Finally, the Tyreek Hill traffic stop story has died down. It might be months before we get clarity on what happens next. One story I wrote was about how one cop saw wrongs being done by both sides.

And I reported on the threats against police prior to last week's Dolphins vs. Bills game.

Q. Thanks for the Hill story update about police threats….One point that is so disappointing to me is the pathetic media and supposed analysts' feedback and opinions about the situation.

Void from every account I read is any mention of why Hill was pulled over in the first place! He wasn’t targeted as a poor black man. The idiot broke the law and endangered peoples lives speeding!

If the mental midget didn’t break the law, he could have gone about his business without any incident. Please reinforce that at the beginning of any future talk on the topic.

—Kevin

A. Kevin, I cannot promise the lead to any future story I do on the subject will mention Hill began the whole affair by speeding. By the way, that has to be proven in court, I suppose.

But I can promise I'll give a balanced account of what happened. I believe Hill showed contempt for the cops when he was initially stopped. And I believe the cops reacted with force that raises eyebrows, particularly the choke hold to force Hill to sit down.

