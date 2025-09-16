Pro-violence Left Celebrates Luigi Mangione After Judge Dismisses Terrorism Charge

As if it weren't clear enough before, the response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk has confirmed that many on the political left openly celebrate violence against those they disagree with.

It's confirmed this week, but one of the most obvious examples of this terrifying phenomenon came when Luigi Mangione allegedly shot health insurance executive Brian Thompson on the street in New York City. Thompson's murder was inexcusable; he was killed simply because he worked in a profession the political left doesn't like. An act of political violence and aggression that should be totally and completely condemned.

But Mangione found widespread support on the left. Social media was flooded with celebrations, justifications, inaccurate Instagram memes, TikTok videos and pro-murder demonstrations. It was a sign of things to come, clearly.

On Tuesday, Mangione found another friend in the form of a New York judge. That judge apparently decided that Mangione deserved some credit for his motives, as opposed to condemnation for inexcusable targeted political violence.

Luigi Magnione Gets Terrorism Charges Dropped, Left Celebrates

Justice Gregory Carro on Tuesday dismissed two terrorism-related murder counts in the state case against Mangione, saying that prosecutors hadn't met the required level of proof for terrorism charges. In response, a collection of demonstrators outside the courthouse cheered and celebrated.

Many said they want him released entirely, echoing a widespread sentiment on the left that Mangione's alleged actions were justified because healthcare executives are morally evil.

The ruling doesn't affect the federal case, where the Department of Justice has charged him with murder, and is seeking the death penalty. But just as concerning as the dismissal of terrorism charges is the New York judge's reasoning in dropping a first degree murder charge down to second degree.

Prosecutors had alleged that his actions were designed to "intimidate or coerce a civilian population." The judge rejected that, then stated that "The defendant's apparent objective, as stated in his writings, was not to threaten, intimidate or coerce, but rather to draw attention to what he perceived as the greed of the insurance industry."

What? He allegedly murdered someone to draw attention to the insurance industry? And that's not meant to intimidate a civilian population? What about the other healthcare executives? Does the judge really believe they aren't intimidated by seeing one of their peers assassinated for his job?

It's one thing for the nutjob political left to justify Mangione's alleged actions, but for a judge to accept that his stated motivations make his actions more reasonable? That's insanity. This is the exact attitude that led to Charlie Kirk's killing – that violence is tolerable if it's against someone the left disagrees with. And there's little doubt they'll stop here either.