Luigi Mangione Is Not A Hero, He's A Murderer | Tomi Lahren

Some on the Left are still drooling over Luigi Mangione, the twenty-something year old rich kid who stands accused of murdering the UnitedHealthcare CEO in cold blood.

You’ve got Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders condemning violence BUT, there’s the BUT, understanding the sentiment behind the murder.

You’ve got celebrities like Margaret Cho swooning over him, holding "space" for his abs and eyebrows.

So I guess we really shouldn’t be shocked that according to "Poll Tracker" an online social media based attitude tracker, a whopping 40% of those in the age group 18-29 find the assassination of the healthcare CEO to be "acceptable."

Now this is just an online poll tracker that analyzes attitudes based on data gathered from X users, but it’s still worth noting because it’s sick.

Maybe not surprising, but definitely sick.

Young people are learning in their schools – their indoctrination camps more accurately – and certainly online that America is bad, wealthy people are bad, capitalism is bad, and that political or ideological violence is justified if it makes you feel better.

It doesn’t help that we have ELECTED leaders using a sorry "BUT" to rationale the murder of a husband and father.

Might I also add that these trashy blog and culture outlets like PEOPLE Magazine are certainly not helping things by putting up headlines like this one.

It’s really sick.

I don’t care what he eats or wears or looks like. He’s not a hero. He’s a murderer, and we really ought to stop making these people into celebrities.

Same thing with school shooters. Don’t use their photos, don’t plaster their names everywhere. Let them go into the dustbin of history as nameless, faceless killers.

Instead, we should remember the victims, their faces, their names.

Part of the reason sick people nowadays do sick things is to be "known."

Don’t give their legacy that satisfaction.

And those are my Final Thoughts. 

Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.