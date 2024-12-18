Luigi Mangione Is Not A Hero, He's A Murderer | Tomi Lahren

Some on the Left are still drooling over Luigi Mangione, the twenty-something year old rich kid who stands accused of murdering the UnitedHealthcare CEO in cold blood.

You’ve got Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders condemning violence BUT, there’s the BUT, understanding the sentiment behind the murder.

You’ve got celebrities like Margaret Cho swooning over him, holding "space" for his abs and eyebrows.

So I guess we really shouldn’t be shocked that according to "Poll Tracker" an online social media based attitude tracker, a whopping 40% of those in the age group 18-29 find the assassination of the healthcare CEO to be "acceptable."

Now this is just an online poll tracker that analyzes attitudes based on data gathered from X users, but it’s still worth noting because it’s sick.

Maybe not surprising, but definitely sick.

Young people are learning in their schools – their indoctrination camps more accurately – and certainly online that America is bad, wealthy people are bad, capitalism is bad, and that political or ideological violence is justified if it makes you feel better.

It doesn’t help that we have ELECTED leaders using a sorry "BUT" to rationale the murder of a husband and father.

Might I also add that these trashy blog and culture outlets like PEOPLE Magazine are certainly not helping things by putting up headlines like this one.

It’s really sick.

I don’t care what he eats or wears or looks like. He’s not a hero. He’s a murderer, and we really ought to stop making these people into celebrities.

Same thing with school shooters. Don’t use their photos, don’t plaster their names everywhere. Let them go into the dustbin of history as nameless, faceless killers.

Instead, we should remember the victims, their faces, their names.

Part of the reason sick people nowadays do sick things is to be "known."

Don’t give their legacy that satisfaction.

And those are my Final Thoughts.