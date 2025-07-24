NBC Looking To Launch Cable Sports Network

It is unclear if the cable network would carry Sunday Night Football

NBCUniversal is reportedly discussing launching a cable sports network by the start of the fall.

According to the Wall Street Journal , the channel would primarily carry the live sports events that stream on NBCU’s Peacock streaming service. Peacock currently streams Premier League Soccer, the Olympics, college football, golf and the WNBA. This fall, the service will add the NBA as part of a long-term agreement between the league and NBCU.

It is, however, unclear if the cable network would carry Sunday Night Football. While Peacock simulcasts the weekly event, it also airs on the NBC broadcast television network.

If an NBC cable network sounds familiar, the company operated NBC Sports Network from 1995 to 2021. NBCU shuttered the cable network after years of low ratings because of a less-than-stellar library of live sports.

It's unlikely NBC would invest heavily in studio programming for the channel. If anything, the channel could opt to air Peacock exclusives like the "Dan Patrick Show" and "Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry" during the daytime.

In other words, it'd top what ESPN2 offers after the recent addition of "Vibe Check."

The report adds that NBCU wouldn't offer the network as part of the standard cable packages that carry ESPN and FS1.

"Instead, [NBCU] would only offer the channel through specific cable packages [to avoid cannibalizing Peacock]," the WSJ details.

Speaking of Peacock, NBCU recently raised the subscription fee from $3 to $10.99 for the ad-supported version and $16.99 for commercial-free. Of course, all sports content has advertising regardless.

Peacock is playing catch-up to more popular streamers like Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu.

While the service holds the exclusive rights to WWE's premium live events (WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble), that deal expires in March 2026. Several suitors are likely to show interest in the WWE package, including Netflix.

In general, investing in a new cable channel in 2025 is a questionable decision. Cord-cutting is real and few people are looking for more channels to watch on cable. That said, the appetite for live sports has never been greater.

Moreover, bars and restaurants are more likely to carry Peacock-produced sports events if they also air on cable.