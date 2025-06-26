Mina Kimes, Who Lied About OutKick On Social Media, Brags Young Women Idolize Her Social Media Game

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes is impressed with her fight game on social media. This week, she explained to Dan Le Batard why she "dunks" on the people who challenge her.

"A big part of the reason [that] every now and then, I punch back, is women love it," Kimes said. "The number one thing, when I meet young women in the industry … they’re like, ‘I saw you dunk on this dude and it just made me feel so good.’"

She continued, "They’re like, ‘Just for once, one of us hit back and won.’ I hope that doesn’t sound like I’m … justifying my own trolling because it makes me a role model. But I swear to god, it is the first thing women tell me, is that they love it."

#SlayQueen.

Ehh, not really.

We find it odd that Kimes would brag about "owning" people on social media when our experience with her is quite the opposite.

Kimes came at OutKick last summer, but she didn't do much "dunking." Instead, she falsely accused us of "spreading horrible lies" about her and her family.

For a recap, OutKick asked ESPN last August if Kimes' endorsement of then-vice presidential nominee Tim Walz was a violation of the "ban on politics" policy that the network used against Sage Steele and Ashley Brewer, both of whom are conservative and no longer at the network. Kimes had previously endorsed Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles.

We were curious about the obvious double standards. Unfortunately, ESPN did not provide a comment.

Afterward, former NBC Sports reporter Michelle Tafoya called out Kimes' support for Tampon Tim. "I am sincerely embarrassed for @minakimes," Tafoya wrote. "And how pathetic that her kind of ‘masculinity’ means more than the candidate’s record, which is abysmal. Sincerely, A Minnesotan."

Kimes responded with a two-second video of LeBron James pretending to be afraid during a Lakers game.

OutKick writer John Simmons, like several other writers online, aggregated the Kimes and Tafoya argument. He reached out to Kimes for additional comment, to which she provided the following response:

"Hi John, I don't have a comment for you, but I do hope you know that your horrible lies about me have led to racism and harassment towards me and my family for some time now. Please don't ever text me again."

Befuddled by the accusation, OutKick founder Clay Travis looked into the matter. He reviewed every story OutKick had written about Kimes.

Clay could not find any "dangerous lies."

He asked Kimes about this on X, asking her to specify the lies so we could correct them. She responded by screenshotting random trolls on the internet and blaming Outkick for their mean tweets:

While mean tweets suck, what exactly does Kimes expect?

Such negativity comes with the territory of appearing on television and delving into politics online, be it endorsing Democrat candidates or lying about the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles.

ESPN also pays Kimes $2 million a year. She should be able handle a few egg accounts telling her she sucks.

See, OutKick didn't spread any lies about Kimes. She lied about us because, in her opinion, any website that doesn't worship the ground on which she walks is "harassing" or "bullying" her.

In actuality, young women shouldn't look up to Kimes for how she responds to criticism. They should frown upon it.

Aspiring female broadcasters shouldn't idolize someone who responds to the mildest of scrutiny by lying and crying victim.

Ten months later, our offer to Kimes remains. If she can provide us with the lies we supposedly spread, we will be happy to correct them.