Michele Tafoya Mocked By Usual Suspects For Reposting A Letter; Tells OutKick She's Unfazed By The 'Trolls'

Former TV sports reporter Michele Tafoya posted a photo this week on X of a note from a flight attendant who is a fan of her work. "Thank you to the flight attendant who handed this to me in flight," Tafoya said in a caption.

After her post, the insufferable cool kids of sports media tried mocking Tafoya because she had apparently posted the image once before, in 2023.

The participants included the likes of Sarah Spain, the very unstable Mike Wise (who once threatened to burn me alive), and Trey Wingo.

Take a look:

Speaking of receipts, let's not forget that Wingo once posted a photo of a bear on his back porch. The problem: the bear wasn't actually on his porch. For reasons unknown, he uploaded a stock image of a bear on a porch from years before and falsely claimed it occurred at his residence. Unemployment hasn't been kind to Trey.

Nonetheless, Michele Tafoya did post the same photo of the note two years ago. It's true. The question is, so what?

As the usual suspects piled on her in a game of "gotcha," they never actually explained how they got her. Put simply, they probably saw others do it and thought they ought to signal their own virtue.

When reached by phone, Tafoya confirmed that she was going through her photos on her phone, saw the picture, and posted it because the note meant a lot to her.

"It's important to cherish comments like those, especially when there are so many trolls like Sarah and Trey spreading negativity," Tafoya told OutKick. "I didn't even remember posting it before."

We should all acknowledge the positive comments we receive more often. Moreover, there's no crime in posting a photo more than once. If there were, OnlyFans models would be much less rich. Most of us don't remember every photo we ever posted, anyway.

Then again, the story is not why Tafoya posted the photo but how viciously her contemporaries came after her. People like Wingo and Spain despise Tafoya because she is one of the few current or former sports reporters who have openly promoted having conservative values.

How dare she?

If Tafoya were on their side politically, they would have defended her. Well, if Tafoya were liberal, this "story" would never have been a story. No one would have cared or bothered to notice.

But because she's involved with Republican politics, a bunch of media goofs are using the opportunity as a way to show the heads of the cool kids' table that they also disapprove of Tafoya. Showing you disapprove of Tafoya, Clay Travis, all things OutKick, Will Cain, Jason Whitlock, and me is a requirement to have a seat at the cool kids' table.

For the same reason, Spain complained on Bluesky this week that Christine Brennan promoted her new book about Caitlin Clark on OutKick. Or, as Spain calls us, OutK*ck.

These liberal sports commentators, of which there are many, are some of the nastiest, most self-righteous people you could ever come across. They shun, belittle, and mistreat anyone who doesn't agree with them. Imagine living that way.

And most of them aren't all that informed. If Tafoya actually debated someone like Sarah Spain on current political issues, she'd expose Spain as the intolerant, low-IQ weasel she so clearly is.

By the way, Tafoya, Spain, and Wingo have all become more political since leaving network jobs at NBC and ESPN. However, Tafoya is more popular now than at any point before. Spain has never been less relevant. Wingo can't even find a job.

Maybe Tafoya isn't the one with wacky politics?