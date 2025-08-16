Melania Trump Writes Letter To Vladimir Putin Saying Now Is The Time For 'Peace'

The letter also appeals to Putin by reminding him of the necessity of allowing children to grow and learn in peace.

First Lady Melania Trump has taken it upon herself to speed up the process of a negotiated peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The First Lady wrote a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which, per an exclusive Fox News Digital report, said "it is time" to end the war and protect children and future generations all over the world.

Fox News Digital also reported that the letter was hand-delivered to Putin by President Donald Trump at their meeting on Friday in Alaska. The meeting was intended to be an important step on the road to peace after the Russian invasion, though no official deal was signed or agreed to.

Still, Melania Trump's letter, which was obtained by Fox News Digital, explains the importance and necessity of ending the destructive conflict as soon as possible.

"Dear President Putin," it begins. "Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger."

"As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope," it continues. "As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few."

"Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all—so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded," read the letter. "A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity—an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology."

Melania Trump Tries To Help Out President Trump In Negotiating Peace

The letter also appeals to Putin by reminding him of the necessity of allowing children to grow and learn in peace.

"In today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them—a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future."

"Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter," she wrote. "In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself."

"Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today," she added. "It is time."

The meeting between Trump and Putin was a massive step, the first in person discussion between Putin and a U.S. president since 2021 when Putin met with Joe Biden, just eight months before he invaded Ukraine. Given Biden's obvious weakness, mental decline, and embarrassing administration, it's no surprise that summit was a failure.

President Trump told the press afterward that there were "many" points of agreement between the two men, and lots of progress made. But that work remains to be done.

"There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them, I would say," Trump said. "A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, but we've made some headway. So, there's no deal until there's a deal."

He's set to meet with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, in another step forward toward ending the war. Maybe the first lady will give a letter to him too.