Trump Trolls Putin With Stunning Display Of Military Power, Hits Him With Savage Handshake: WATCH

Putin and Trump are meeting in Alaska to discuss ending the Ukraine war.

President Donald Trump was pulling power moves the moment Russian leader Vladimir Putin arrived in Alaska.

Trump and Putin are meeting Friday in Alaska hoping to reach some kind of resolution to the brutal and bloody war in Ukraine.

Is a deal likely? Seems very unlikely at the moment, but you never know. What we do know is Trump was putting on a show right from the start.

Trump trolls Putin in Alaska.

How do you send a message to a hostile foreign leader? You remind him America has the greatest military on the planet.

A variety of stealth fighter jets - F-22s and F-35s - were ripping though the air and a B-2 stealth bomber was also present.

That's technology the Russians couldn't dream of achieving or having. In fact, America has the most advanced technology on the planet, and the Russian stealth fighter - the Su-57 - is a complete and total joke. Russia also doesn't have a single stealth bomber. Must be rough!

Reminding Putin that America can bring more stealth technology to a meeting than there is in the entire Russian arsenal is the definition of a power move.

Showing off the overwhelming power of American air power wasn't Trump's only power move of Friday afternoon.

He damn near ripped off Putin's hand during their initial handshake. Nothing sets the tone better than gripping a dude's hand with intent to crush it as highly-advanced aircraft rip through the air.

I don't care who you are or if you hate/love Trump. This is incredible. Russia has spent decades trying and failing to build elite aircraft, and Trump flew over a 30+ year-old stealth more advanced than anything Russia could ever cook up.

Set the tone early, and let the world know what's up.

