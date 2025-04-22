Media Laments Detained Israel-Hating Columbia Student Missed Birth Of His Child

The same media that excoriated people during the COVID pandemic for wanting to be with their relatives and children in hospitals is now writing sympathetic puff pieces about Mahmoud Khalil.

Khalil, you may remember, is the Columbia University student who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after using his student visa to advocate for the destruction of western civilization. Sounds exactly like something NPR would support, with the help of taxpayer dollars. And sure enough, NPR reported on Monday that Khalil missed the birth of his child after requesting a release over the weekend.

NPR "obtained" emails from Khalil's legal team asking for a temporary, two-week release so he could get to the hospital in New York from the detention facility in Louisiana. His request was declined by the director of ICE's New Orleans field office.

The far-left media outlet then described it as a "growing fight over immigrants' free speech and due process rights in the second Trump term."

Sounds about right.

NPR Defends Mahmoud Khalil, Misses Point

If there were any doubts who fed NPR the story, it interviewed Khalil's lawyer, Marc Van Der Hout as part of it.

"He is happy to be a father, but he's extremely disappointed that he couldn't be there to support his wife, be there to hold his first child," Van Der Hout said. "And he had certainly hoped and expected that the government would show some humanity. But they did not."

Sure enough, NPR then ran the "without evidence" playbook, yet again.

"Earlier this month, a Louisiana immigration judge ruled that Khalil, a lawful permanent resident, can be deported on the basis of a two-page memo that Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote alleging, without evidence, that his pro-Palestinian activism at Columbia University was antisemitic," the article reads.

"Without evidence" is the new Russia collusion hoax; the second you see it from a left-wing media outlet, you can assume that there is plenty of evidence that the media has safely ignored.

NPR did ignore evidence, such as the Department of Homeland Security earlier this month pointing out that Khalil misrepresented his background on his green card application. They also allege that Khalil engaged in "fraud or willful misrepresentation of material fact," by omitting prior work experience. As well as work with United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

NPR's language choices speak volumes, as does Khalil's work to dismantle western civilization. That deserves sympathy apparently. New parents wanting to see the birth of their child during COVID though? No one cares about them.