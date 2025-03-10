Nasty Democrats Roasted Over Three Words About Arrested Pro-Palestinian Student

Democrats are getting cooked over a tweet about Mahmoud Khalil being arrested.

Khalil, whose status at Columbia remains unclear, was taken into custody by ICE over the weekend, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the news on X. He's accused of leading anti-Israel protests and organizing encampments on Columbia's campus. No national reporting indicates that he's been charged with a specific crime as of publication, but that could, of course, change.

The arrest has become major national news, and his lawyer is claiming the arrest isn't legitimate due to him having a green card and not simply a student visa.

"Last night ICE agents wrongfully arrested Mahmoud Khalil, claiming his student visa was revoked – even though Mahmoud is a legal permanent resident (green card) and not in the U.S. on a student visa. Confronted with that fact, the ICE agents detained him anyway," his lawyer Amy E. Greer said in a statement.

Clearly, the Trump administration - which has vowed crackdowns on illegal protests - feels differently. The case will now likely end up in front of an immigration judge, the sole person capable of revoking a green card, according to The Hill. However, Democrats managed to step in it, long before a resolution is reached.

Democrats roasted over tweet about Mahmoud Khalil being arrested.

The official government X account for the Senate Judiciary Democrats tweeted a photo of Khalil with a simple message:

"Free Mahmoud Khalil."

It's certainly an interesting battle to pick, and also drew an immediate response from the White House on X.

The White House and President Donald Trump weren't the only ones to weigh in. Below are a series of responses on X to the now-infamous tweet:

As you can tell from the responses above, people aren't impressed. If Khalil is guilty of supporting terrorism and has broken the law, then he should be dealt with accordingly. Nobody other than Americans has a right to be in this country. Everyone who isn't a citizen is a guest. If they break the law or represent a real danger to society, then we have courts and systems to get rid of them.

Choosing this hill to die on is going to be a brutal look if Khalil is proven to be someone who needs to go. It's almost like Democrats can't read the room. Do they enjoy losing elections? Do they want Republicans to be in power forever?

What I can say is that the process should be as open and transparent as possible. It's the American way. Present the proof, make a case and then, if the threshold is met, get anyone who is a problem out of the country. It's pretty simple and straightforward. Judging from the reactions online, many people support the move. What do you think of the tweet from the Democrats and the reactions? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.