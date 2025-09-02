Former Yankee Mark Teixeira Mocks Radical Left And The Idea 'Men Can Get Pregnant'

Teixeira joined Dan Dakich to discuss just how far left the left has gone

Former MLB All-Star Mark Teixeira recently announced that he was running for Congress in Texas, specifically the 21st Congressional District in the Lone Star State.

In his formal statement announcing his campaign, the former New York Yankees slugger referred to himself as "a lifelong conservative," and he went into detail about his beliefs and the current state of the political spectrum during his appearance on OutKick's ‘Don’t @ Me W/ Dan Dakich' on Tuesday.

Like anyone else who publicly states that they are a conservative, Teixeira has received plenty of backlash online since making his political announcement, but as he explained to Dakich he simply doesn't pay any attention to it.

The 45-year-old also pointed out just how radical the left has gotten and how it's virtually impossible to have a meaningful debate with that side that believes men can get pregnant.

"Everyone on the right, conservatives, they haven't moved that much further right. It's just that everyone on the other side has moved completely off the map to the left," Teixeira explained. "What used to be some really good debates, some great policy discussions. I have no problem talking to you about tax rates, or national security, or things that are going to maybe make our country better, but when you say that ‘men can get pregnant,’ where do I go with that?

"I can't have a conversation with you. I think so many people on the left have gone off the map that it creates this huge divide that's tough to bridge that gap."

If elected, Teixeira would replace Rep. Chip Roy, who is vacating the seat to run for Texas Attorney General. The district is solidly red (Roy won re-election by 26 points), so Teixeira is stepping into a favorable race. The primary is set for March 2026.

Be sure to listen and watch ‘Dont @ Me W/ Dan Dakich’ at OutKick. You can also catch the show on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.