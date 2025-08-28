Former Yankee Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Bid In Texas, Backing Trump’s Agenda

The former Yankees first baseman announced his bid, vowing to support Trump’s agenda and keep District 21 “prosperous and free."

Mark Teixeira is taking a swing at Congress.

The former New York Yankees slugger announced this week that he’s running for Texas’ 21st Congressional District, which includes the area just north of San Antonio. In his campaign launch, Teixeira said he’s "ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty."

"As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country," he said, "I’m ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional."

If elected, Teixeira would replace Rep. Chip Roy, who is vacating the seat to run for Texas Attorney General. The district is solidly red (Roy won re-election by 26 points), so Teixeira is stepping into a favorable race. The primary is set for March 2026.

The 45-year-old’s baseball credentials include a .269 batting average, 409 home runs, five Gold Gloves and a World Series ring with the 2009 Yankees.

But the most important stat here? He lives in Texas. And his name is Tex. I'm not saying that automatically wins votes, but "Tex for Tex" might be the most naturally marketable slogan in the history of political campaigns.

Teixeira was born in Maryland and starred at Georgia Tech before making his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2003. He spent 14 seasons in the majors — also with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Yankees — before retiring in 2016. He and his wife moved back to Texas in 2021, where they’ve raised their family and been involved in various business and philanthropic ventures, including support for education and Christian ministries.

Teixeira isn’t the first athlete — or even the first member of the 2009 Yankees — to jump into politics. Fellow Yankee legends Mariano Rivera and Johnny Damon both openly supported President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, with Rivera even receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Damon and Rivera were also appointed to Trump’s President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.