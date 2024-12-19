A Lot Has Changed After Donald Trump's Election Win

When President-Elect Donald Trump easily won the 2024 election, including the popular vote, it felt like a monumental cultural shift. Suddenly, it became socially acceptable to talk about right- wing priorities, the Republican Party had the upper hand in important cultural debates, and celebrities and media figures were further diminished.

So far, in the month and a half since the election, that dynamic has mostly played out. And there are any number of indications that things really have changed.

As one example, just this week The Walt Disney Company confirmed a new report that studio heads had removed a storyline featuring a transgender character from an animated Pixar series geared towards young children. The company claimed that the decision had been in the works for months, but if so, why did it take so long to leak?

It's hard to imagine that storyline being cut if Kamala Harris won with the margins Trump did. Or Disney admitting that it was because it realized parents would want to discuss some issues with children themselves.

Donald Trump's Win Changed Cultural Debate

Another example is Democrat Representative Seth Moulton, who became one of the few Democrats to speak out against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

It's nearly impossible to imagine someone like that breaking ranks with his party had Harris won. Or prior to the Trump win.

But suddenly, politicians realized that the left had gone too far for the majority of the American public. That progressive extremism is unpopular, and only becoming more so.

Then there's the Los Angeles Times.

The owner of that formerly prestigious paper, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, announced post-election that he intended to make the paper more ideologically balanced. After decades of becoming an increasingly far-left mouthpiece, a rag designed to make California Democrats happy, the Times would start to allow moderate to conservative voices to speak out again.

There's no chance that happens without Trump winning the 2024 election. Readership and the subscriber base at the LA Times has declined substantially as the paper's left turn continued. There are any number of other examples; Rep. Nancy Mace standing up for women in Congress, states reviving bills to ban males from competing in women's sports locally, and other politicians coming forward for obvious, common sense policies.

It's an underrated positive result from Trump's re-election: sanity is making a comeback in the national cultural debate.