Tide Is Turning: Disney Drops Transgender Storyline From Pixar TV Series

Score another win for Ron DeSantis in the culture war against The Walt Disney Company.

In a rare bit of sanity, and perhaps an acknowledgment that the company's political extremism had finally gone too far, Disney acknowledged on Tuesday afternoon that it is dropping a transgender storyline from an upcoming Pixar animated series.

The Pixar series, called Win or Lose, is set to focus on a middle school softball team as it prepares for a championship game. The show is scheduled for eight episodes, each one focusing on the personal lives of someone involved in the team. Apparently, one of the episodes was set to include a transgender-related arc with one of the characters.

The Hollywood Reporter though, exclusively reported that the company is no longer moving forward with it. And a Disney spokesperson specifically confirmed that it was due to the company finally realizing its mistakes.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the spokesperson said that "When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline."

About time.

Disney Finally Realizing The Error Of Its Ways?

The report said that there were "a few lines of dialogue that referenced gender identity," which are now being removed. Supposedly, the decision was made months ago, though it's certainly possible that this year's election results were somewhat influential as well.

This is what parents and people who like what Disney used to be have been asking the company to do for years. Leave its political ideology out of children's programming.

There is no reason that a Pixar animated series should be portraying middle school children as transgender, or with a different "gender identity" than their biological sex. There's no place for this in kids' television, and, as their statement acknowledges, parents do not want to have to discuss complicated topics thanks to Disney animated releases. Especially when Disney's ideology is so blatantly aligned with the far left.

It's hard to know how much of this decision is down to the company finally realizing that the culture has moved against its views, or whether it's due to financial concerns. For years, Disney inserted its agenda into animated films where it didn't belong, and for years, those films have been spectacular financial flops. Maybe Disney learned it was on the wrong side, or maybe it just wanted to stop losing money. Either way, it's a win for those who have campaigned against this exact type of content.

Disney should be focusing on making family-friendly projects with timeless messages that appeal to parents and young children. That's what made the company what it is today, not being yet another mindless, unblinking vessel for the political left.

But the creative talent in Hollywood now is so far gone, so disconnected from how 80 percent of the country feels that it has nothing else to offer. Hopefully this is the first step towards the adults in the room telling the children who make children's content that they won't always get their way.