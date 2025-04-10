A Look At How ESPN Would Replace Stephen A. Smith If He Actually Ran for President

Stephen A. Smith says he is no longer dismissing the possibility of running for president in 2028. As we explained this week, you shouldn't dismiss the idea either.

Let's say he does. Let's say Smith enters the race, leaving behind his role at ESPN. Where does that leave the sports network that just re-signed him to a five-year, $100 million contract?

First, consider that Smith was able to swindle a nine-figure contract out of ESPN, in large part, because of the bench behind him – err lack thereof.

Smith is a television draw, particularly among young black viewers. His popularity among one of ESPN's most targeted demographics gave him immense leverage in negotiations. However, ESPN's inability to develop other stars across the network was just as crucial to ESPN caving to his nine-figure demands.

The network spent nearly a decade trying to establish Jemele Hill, Michael Smith, Bomani Jones, and Dan Le Batard as supplementary stars alongside Stephen A. All four failed and are no longer with the company. ESPN is currently putting its muscles behind Mina Kimes, race lady Monica McNutt, and nepo-baby David Dennis Jr. Suffice it to say that such decisions increased Smith's leverage greatly during negotiations.

Pat McAfee is a star whom ESPN poached from the outside in 2023. Granted, he has not yet proven to be an attraction on linear television and wouldn't solve the issue if Smith departed for a bid for the White House.

Still, in the event that ESPN has to replace Smith--at least temporarily--expect "First Take" to continue. President of Content Burke Magnus said before Smith re-signed that the flagship morning show would remain intact regardless

"First Take would continue [even if Stephen A. leaves], obviously," Magnus told the New York Times in June.

"We’d figure that out. The great part about the environment that we live in…there is a wealth of talented people out there who, if given the chance, I think could also become superstars very easily on our platform. The format of First Take I think lends to that. It’s already an ensemble situation in many ways. So, I don’t worry about that at all."

At the time of Magnus' comments, sources said ESPN viewed Shannon Sharpe as Smith's likeliest successor. Presumably, that hasn't changed. Sharpe is already on "First Take" Monday-Tuesday and previously co-hosted "Undisputed," a former debate show on FS1, with Skip Bayless five days a week.

In actuality, Sharpe would be an adequate replacement. Like Smith, Sharpe is performative, recognizable, racially aggrieved, and popular among young black men.

The question is whether ESPN could build the right cast around Sharpe.

Sharpe doesn't have a relationship with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, who appears every Wednesday. Other frequent "First Take" contributors like Ryan Clark, Dan Orlovsky, and Marcus Spears wouldn't provide as much value next to Sharpe, who also played in the NFL but at a Hall of Fame level.

Sharpe would likely push for his podcast friends like Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Gilbert Arenas to appear with him. While they may intrigue ESPN, investing in more illiterate morons is such bad business.

Does ESPN really need Arenas on-air calling for the NBA to exile white European players as he did on his podcast?

There is a reason ESPN invested $100 million in Stephen A. Smith. Whether it was the right move or not--it looks like an overpay--ESPN was clearly not confident in its contingency plans. Otherwise, it would not have agreed to pay Smith over $100 million to host a sports debate show on cable television in 2025.

Either way, ESPN will have to once again consider those potential backup plans. Put simply, Smith is going to milk the "will he or won't he run for president" storyline as long as one possibly can.

This conversation isn't going away. He lives for attention, headlines, and appearances on cable news. Smith isn't going to willingly remove himself from the news cycle by making a swift decision.

And who knows? The head Democratic Party donors might just wake up one day and view Stephen A. as the exact type of useful idiot they need in 2028.