NBC Interested In Hiring Gilbert Arenas, Despite Long History Hateful Commentary Toward White Players

Gilbert Arenas says he is in talks with NBC Sports about joining the network as a lead analyst for its NBA coverage next season.

Fans of a previous generation of professional basketball likely read that line and questioned NBC's interest in hiring a former player best known for bringing four guns into an NBA locker room, leading to felony charges. But fans of this generation are probably just as puzzled by the talks, considering what Arenas has become.

Since retiring from the NBA, Arenas has built a media career around, quite simply, disparaging white basketball players by pushing the idea of black superiority.

Note: Arenas often couches his targeting of white players as targeting of European players. As if that is better.

Last year, Arenas defended Draymond Green's history of on-court violence against white and European players and then encouraged active black players to assault more white players.

Take a look:

"They are taking the league from our people," said Arenas.

Translation: Like Kenridk Perkins, Arenas feels the influx of European players has allowed white people to catch up to black athletes. He can't stand that.

A week after Arenas' call to action, a black player, Isaiah Stewart, from the Pistons punched a white player, Drew Eubanks, during a pre-game confrontation.

Just wait until Arenas is preaching to millions of viewers on NBC. Apparently, calling for violence against white players is far from a dealbreaker for NBC Sports.

But Arenas has requests for more than just black players. He recently called upon the NBA to exile all European players from the league.

"I know what they can do [to fix the NBA]. Get rid of all the Europeans," Arenas said on his podcast about the state of the NBA. "You go to college and learn defense. What college do Europeans go to? They don’t go to college whatsoever. They have no athleticism. They have no speed, no jumping ability. They are a liability on defense," he added.

Arenas clarified that he was not referring to Giannis Antetokounmpo or Rudy Gobert but rather to Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. Antetokounmpo and Gobert can stay.

It is just those damn white boys from overseas who can't jump.

Further, Arenas has made himself look like a fool by trying to belittle the success of white players in the NBA. Last season, while dripping with jealousy, he called Jokic "the worst MVP winner in the last 40 years."

Well, as a matter of fact, Jokic was statistically one of the best MVP winners of the last 40 years. NBA reporter Andy Bailey responded to Arenas' dog whistle with some actual data:

"Over those four years, [Jokic] played 288 games and averaged 26.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists. No one else in NBA history has averaged 26+ points, 12+ rebounds and 8+ assists over a 250+ game span. Just want scoring? In those 288 games, Jokić also has a 66.2 true shooting percentage. Charles Barkley and Stephen Curry are the only other players in NBA history to average 26+ points with a 65+ TS% over a 250+ game span. Impact? Over these four seasons, Denver is +9.5 points per 100 possessions with Jokić on the floor and -6.5 when he's off. That's a +16.0 swing. The biggest four-year swing from LeBron James' career is +14.5.

"And since Arenas seems so concerned with wins and losses (that's fine), Jokić is also first in the entire NBA in raw plus-minus over these four seasons at +2,072. Jayson Tatum is in second at +1,933. This stretch has also pushed Jokić to first in NBA history in career box plus/minus. It includes a championship and a Finals MVP. We're witnessing perhaps the greatest individual peak in NBA history, and it's been accompanied by some staggeringly ridiculous analysis."

Never let the facts get in the way of a good race bait. Arenas would never.

In fact, Sheryl Swoopes' infamous rant about Caitlin Clark, in which she made several factually incorrect statements about Clark's collegiate career, occurred on Arenas' podcast. Instead of correcting her, Arenas nodded along in agreement.

Like Swoopes, Arenas is no fan of Caitlin Clark.

Last year, he warned WNBA teams not to draft Clark because she was nothing but "lunch meat." He then encouraged teams to tank for two or three more seasons so they could draft JuJu Watkins, who is black, instead of Clark.

Got that?

The examples go on and on, and on.

Just wait to see what Arenas has to say about Cooper Flagg, the white sensation currently playing college basketball at Duke. Will Arenas call for players to assault Flagg, for a team not to draft him, and for voters not to consider him for Rookie of the Year?

Of course, he will.

It's just a matter of whether he will spew his animus on NBC or elsewhere. Either way, NBC's interest deserves to be criticized. How could NBC expect fans to take its coverage of games next season featuring Jokic, Luka, or Flagg seriously with Arenas as part of the coverage?

Whether Arenas actually has issues with white players or he's just grifting (anti-white racism pays well), his commentary is abhorrent. He is using basketball to incite hate toward white and/or white Euro players.

NBC Sports would immediately undermine its $2.45 billion annual agreement with the NBA by hiring Gilbert Arenas.

OutKick asked Gilbert Arenas for comment for this article and about his coverage of white and European players. He did not respond.

We will also send this article to NBC to see if the network can defend its interest in Arenas.