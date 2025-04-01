Lia Thomas Makes Bitterly Selfish Comment While Vowing To 'Fight' For Transgender Athletes

While President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to keep biological males out of women's sports, and most Americans oppose the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports, former UPenn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is vowing to fight the trans athlete ban despite the national shift on the issue.

Thomas, who previously competed for the university's men's swimming team under the name Will Thomas, swam in the women's category during the 2022 season and won the women's 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships. Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant finished runner-up to Thomas in the race.

Thomas, who reportedly began transitioning in May 2019, took advantage of the NCAA gender eligibility policy at the time that allowed biological males to compete and share locker rooms with women.

Thomas became somewhat of a hero for the liberal media, with the likes of NBC, ABC, and ESPN praising the swimmers' efforts. Now, nearly three years after taking opportunities away from female athletes, Thomas is still trying to convince the overwhelming majority that their opinion on the matter is wrong.



"I am going to keep fighting as much as I am able to," Thomas said over Zoom at the HiTOPS trans youth forum over the weekend. "In order to fight the battles we need to fight, we have to stick together and support each other."

President Trump's signing of the ‘Keeping Men Out Of Women’s Sports' executive order has garnered plenty of attention over the last couple of months. As for Thomas' opinion about it, well they believe transgender athletes should be the ones making up the rules and policies for everyone to abide by.

"It has to be the athletes deciding for themselves where they feel most affirmed and most comfortable," she said. "Having routes that are safe and non-discriminatory, that allow them access to that."

Delusional and ridiculous are the first two words that come to mind. Thomas' comment only reaffirms the selfishness in these situations, that the entire world should revolve around the transgender athlete and not the biological females who are looking to exclusively compete against other biological females.

OutKick's Riley Gaines, who swam against Thomas, is currently leading a lawsuit against the NCAA among many other female swimmers who were forced to compete against the UPenn swimmer in 2021-2022.

Last month, the Trump administration paused $175 million in federal funding to UPenn for Title IX violations following Thomas' inclusion on the women's swimming team.