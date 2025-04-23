Leftwing Loons Drop Hitler Talk For The Week, Return To Racial Hysteria

Since Donald Trump took office for a second time in January, the media has accused him of fascism, autocracy, Naziism, xenophobia, transphobia, misogyny, and nationalism.

Did we miss any?

Surprisingly, the legacy media has taken a break trying to frame Trump as a racist this time around. Well, until now.

Comparing Trump to the old Der Führer isn't working. According to CNN, just 3 percent of Trump voters regret their decision. If the 2024 election were held today, Trump would still win resoundingly.

So, the media changed course for the week. Back to racial hysteria, they go.

On Saturday, soon-to-be-MSNBC primetime host Symone Sanders Townsend told viewers that Kilmar Garcia’s deportation was just the start. She says black people are "next in line."

"If they could do it to them, they will do it to any of us." Sanders-Townsend said. "And to be very clear, it’s going to be the people of color and vulnerable communities that are next in line.

Maryland Democrat Rep. Glenn Ivey, one of the weakest men in Washington, shook his head in agreement.

"That’s certainly part of why the African-American community is so strongly behind the supporting Kilmar," he said. "If they’re going to whisk them away, what are they going to do with us?"

Well, as long as Sanders-Townsend and Rep. Ivey are here legally, they'll be fine.

Pushing propagandistic narratives like Trump planning to deport black people is what cost Joy Reid her job earlier this year. MSNBC opted to replace her with Sanders-Townsend and co-hosts Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele. As nasty as Reid's commentary was, we aren't sure the new trio is much of an update.

Speaking of Reid, OutKick readers overwhelmingly voted Sunny Hostin the likeliest candidate to replace Reid as the "worst person in all of television" after her firing. Like Sanders, Hostin also pivoted from Nazi to race talk this week.

On Wednesday, Hostin tried to convince new mothers to feel a sense of outrage over Trump's plan to offer them financial assistance. Hostin suggested Trump's endorsement of an idea to give new mothers $5,000 per delivery was, wait for it, racially motivated.

"They’re saying that the U.S. birth rate is declining, however, in 2024 there was a 1 percent increase in U.S. births, but that increase was with Hispanic mothers and Asian mothers. Aha! So, they don’t seem to be concerned about that increase. They seem to be more concerned about a decrease in other populations," Hostin said.

"Say it," Joy Behar interjected.

"No, I think I’ve said enough," Hostin responded.

"White children!" Behar shouted obnoxiously.

According to the ladies on "The View," trying to reverse the decline in U.S. birth rate is not a crisis – it, as a matter of fact, is – but racist.

Just in case you are new here and a viewer of "The View," Trump's "baby bonus" would not include any racial requirements. It'd reward mothers of all skin colors.

As Trump remarked this week, it "sounds like a good idea."

Five years ago, the desperate attempt to scare Americans on the basis of race may have worked. Not anymore. The legacy media's influence is a fraction of what it was during prior administrations. Few honest Americans still take seriously what dolts like Hostin, Behar, or Sanders-Townsend spew on television.

Finally, name-calling and hysteria are not going to turn Americans against Trump. Only an abrupt resurgence of the Democrat Party could. And even MSNBC and "The View" understand how unlikely that is to happen.

So, back to Hitler talk next week?