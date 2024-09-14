Laura Loomer Threatens To Sue Bill Maher Over Donald Trump Relationship Accusation

With the United States Presidential Election less than two months away, the drama in the political realm is really starting to heat up.

Now, we've got journalist Laura Loomer threatening to sue TV host Bill Maher, who accused Loomer of having a relationship with former president Donald Trump.

How's that for a jam-packed sentence!

So, let's get into how all of this went down.

Many people, particularly on the left-wing side of the aisle, have accused Loomer of an improper relationship with Trump after Loomer traveled with Trump to several campaign stops over the past week.

Trump put his arm around Loomer's waist, so thus, they must be having an affair, according to those people.

For his part, Trump was asked by reporters about having Loomer with him on campaign stops, and he called her a "supporter" and a "free spirit."

Well, HBO host Bill Maher certainly appears to be one of those on the left who believe that Laura Loomer is more than just a political ally to Donald Trump.

This is a pretty serious accusation, given that Trump is married to Melania Trump, the former (and possibly next) First Lady of the United States.

Loomer took notice of Maher's comments and posted a response, suggesting that she might take legal action against Maher for his accusations.

Even Bill Maher, who has rightly criticized the Left for some of their more absurd political positions, has to join up with his teammates during this final push for the White House.

He doesn't want Donald Trump to be elected president again, even if that means a woman who cannot answer interview questions becomes president instead.

The Left is using whatever tactics it can to tear down Trump, even if that means accusing him of improper relationships.

I think I speak for many Americans when I say, November 5 can't get here soon enough.