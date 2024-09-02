Bill Maher Slams Kamala Harris, Tim Walz For Being Liars: VIDEO

Bill Maher didn't hold back when assessing the honesty of Vice President Kamala Harris and her VP pick Tim Walz.

The Democrat nominee for President and Walz gave their first joint interview last week by speaking with CNN. The interview was mostly softballs, but Harris was slightly touched on her flip-flopping. It appears her political beliefs are whatever might be popular on that day.

She was against fracking. Now, she's not. She was for forcing people to give up their guns. Now, she's not. The list goes on and on.

Maher thinks the flip-flopping and lying is an insult to people's intelligence.

Bill Maher slams Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Maher addressed the CNN interview on the Friday night episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher" and he had one simple takeaway:

They're both liars.

"And when Tim Walz said, 'The American people...I talk like they do.' No, you don't. No, you don’t. You’re a huge liar, like all politicians are. I don't care, by the way. I've always said this about politicians. They're all going to lie. They're politicians. It's what they lie about. I don’t give a sh*t what you did during the Iraq War. You were in the Guard…I don’t understand why they just can’t…You're just insulting my intelligence when she said, 'What did you say when Biden called you and said he wasn't running?' 'Well, I immediately thought of him first.' No, you didn't. Fracking. Dana Bash had her dead to rights," Maher said, in part, when discussing the interview.

You can watch the moment in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Props to Bill Maher for stating the obvious. Liberals might not want to hear it, but it's true. Both have been caught being less than honest.

Tim Walz infamously claimed he carried a weapon into war - something that very literally never happened.

His lie about going to war - something he blamed grammar on - has not sat well with actual combat veterans who killed people and actually went toe-to-toe with the enemy.

I spoke to former JSOC operator Mike Edwards about his thoughts on Tim Walz, and he laid into his lies. You can watch his comments below (and make sure to follow on Instagram for more pro-America/pro-military content) and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Politicians lie. Democrat politicians lie. Republican politicians lie. It's the nature of the beast. The public deserves better, but good luck getting it. We can at least call people out, and that's exactly what Maher did. Props to him for at least calling out his own side. We need more of that. Make sure to let me know your thoughts on the election, Maher or anything else at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.