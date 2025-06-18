LA Mayor Karen Bass Compares ICE Raids To COVID Lockdowns

Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles, might have cemented her place as the worst politician in the history of LA or California at large. And that's a tremendous accomplishment considering she shares a state with the human embodiment of failure that is Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Bass presided over the near-total destruction of Pacific Palisades during catastrophic fires in January. Or, would have presided, if she wasn't gallivanting off in Africa, despite warnings from the National Weather Service of extreme fire danger.

In the five and a half months since, Bass and the city of LA has issued, one, 1, one single permit to rebuild a home in the Palisades. One.

Even better, in the perfect example of the modern left-wing politician, she's refused to take responsibility, or accept blame for what happened. Or given a satisfactory explanation as to why she deleted her text messages from around the time of the fires.

Then there's the recent rioting in LA in response to ICE operating in the city to arrest criminal illegal aliens. As always with Bass, this latest LA disgrace could not have been more poorly handled. Bass, and her partner in incompetence Newsom, egged on rioters by lying to the public about the scale and severity of violence and targeted destruction in LA. Then inaccurately blamed President Donald Trump for stepping in to protect federal property after they refused.

Now she's comparing the federal government enforcing the law to COVID lockdowns. As if we needed more reminders of how bad Democrats are at policy.

Karen Bass Continues To Embarrass Herself As LA Mayor

Far-left newspaper The Los Angeles Times this week published a sympathetic report on Bass and the impact that law enforcement has had on the "immigrant" community in LA. The Times, unsurprisingly, studiously avoided the word "illegal." In the report, Bass then compared the reactions to ICE with COVID lockdowns.

"Bass visited a number of small businesses in Boyle Heights with Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez (D-Los Angeles), including Casa Fina, Distrito Catorce, Yeya’s and Birrieria De Don Boni, as well as the Estrada Courts public housing project, where Bass and Gonzalez both said residents were reluctant to come outside of their homes for a Father’s Day celebration," the Times article reads. "'It’s the uncertainty that continues that has an absolute economic impact. But it is pretty profound to walk up and down the streets and to see the empty streets, it reminded me of COVID,'" Bass said.

A quick glance at afternoon rush hour traffic in Los Angeles shows this to, of course, be completely and utterly false. People are outside.

Regardless, COVID lockdowns forced everyone off the streets because her party panicked and enacted extreme, nonsensical policies that comprehensively failed. Everyone. ICE raids are primarily targeting those who are in the country illegally and have committed crimes. What does it say about a neighborhood that people are apparently too scared to leave their homes for fear of being arrested in raids targeting criminals?

What does it say about Bass' ideology that her top priority is defending criminal illegal aliens as opposed to enforcing the law?

She's a disgrace, and her ideology, priorities and decision-making are causing real, significant harm to a once-great city. Though given how they vote, LA deserves it.