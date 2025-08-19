Kristi Noem Says Border Wall Will Be Painted Black To Fulfill Trump Request For More Security

The fence across the Southern border between the United States and Mexico is about to get even harder to climb thanks to a new announcement from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Noem on Tuesday explained in front of the border in Santa Teresa, New Mexico that the entire wall will be painted black in the near future as part of the administration's efforts to make it even more effective. President Donald Trump has already essentially shutdown illegal border crossings and effectively ended the crisis created by former President Joe Biden.

But the black paint is ideally going to make for increased heat and lengthen the lifespan of the fence with lower maintenance costs. That heat would also mean the fence is even tougher to climb over for those who would try to get past security.

And Noem also revealed that the paint idea was a direct request from Trump himself.

Border Wall Becoming Latest Example Of Immigration Crackdown

Noem told reporters that the paint is the next step of their efforts to make the border impenetrable for illegal immigration.

"If you look at the structure that's behind me, it's tall, which makes it very, very difficult to climb, almost impossible. It also goes deep into the ground, which would make it very difficult, if not impossible, to dig under. And today we are also going to be painting it black," said Noem.

"That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer, and it will make it even harder for people to climb," Noem continued.

"So, we are going to be painting the entire southern border wall black to make sure that we encourage individuals to not come into our country illegally, to not break our federal laws, but that they will abide and come to our country the right way so that they can stay and have the opportunity to become United States citizens and pursue the American dream."

Noem also said that the Trump administration is committed to a secure border, and will invest in security cameras, water sensors and other technological advancements to ensure that crossings fall to zero.

"Remember that a nation without borders is no nation at all," she said. "We're so thankful that we have a president that understands that and understands that a secure border is important to our country's future."

It's become an oft-repeated phrase already through the first seven months of the second Trump administration that we didn't need the elaborate measures Joe Biden requested to fix his disastrous border crisis, just a new president. But it's never been more true. The border is effectively closed, after years of a flood of illegal immigration. Tuesday's news only reinforces that it's going to stay that way.