Sorry...Not Sorry: Days Of A Free Pass At The Border Are Over. It's America First Now | Tomi Lahren

I see all these pearl-clutching America-last losers pouting that illegals can no longer just waltz in here and suck this country dry.

They’re posting videos of would-be illegals crying that their CBP One (invasion on demand) app is no longer active and, oh shucks, they’ve been waiting in line to invade a whole 12 hours!

You know how long folks trying to do it the RIGHT way have to wait? Longer than 12 fricken hours, I can tell you that!

And while I hate to sound callous- actually never mind I’m perfectly fine sounding callous- news for the world here, too bad. Joe ain’t your POTUS anymore. We put America first now.

Donald Trump didn’t tell you to come here. To pay criminal- now designated foreign terrorist- organizations- thousands of dollars to come here. Joe and Kamala and Democrats did and they lied to you. Or maybe they lied to themselves.

See, they really thought they had 2024 in the bag. They thought they could pack you all in here and give you amnesty and allow you to suck off the system so long as you voted Democrat your whole lives, and your kids did too. But that notion hit a giant brick wall called "Donald J Trump and the American voter."

This is what we voted for. It sucks these illegals were lied to by Joe and Kamala into thinking they’d get a free pass for life.

Thanks to Joe, our country sustained an unprecedented influx of illegals who drained our resources, overwhelmed our social services, and crapped on the rule of law. It was blatant disregard for the Americans and LEGAL immigrants who built this country. And that pure treason contributed to skyrocketing crime rates, the dumbing down of our schools, and stress on our healthcare system, police force, infrastructure and more, beyond our limits.

And it was never about compassion, just cheap votes.

So yeah, the Lib outrage over the process of securing America is hollow, it’s phony, and it doesn’t change a damn thing.

Joe broke it. This is how Trump fixes it. Get used to the images of illegals facing the consequences of Joe’s cattle call.

But ya see, that’s over now. When we put America first, we put our citizens, our safety, and our national sovereignty above the rest of the world and while that may be a novel concept to some, get used to it. This is the dawn of a new golden age of Trump and of America.

The days of unchecked illegal immigration are over as of Monday at noon.

The reckoning has begun. America is full. Turn around.

And those are my Final Thoughts.

