Sorry...Not Sorry: Days Of A Free Pass At The Border Are Over. It's America First Now | Tomi Lahren

I see all these pearl-clutching America-last losers pouting that illegals can no longer just waltz in here and suck this country dry. 

CBP One App Down

They’re posting videos of would-be illegals crying that their CBP One (invasion on demand) app is no longer active and, oh shucks, they’ve been waiting in line to invade a whole 12 hours!

You know how long folks trying to do it the RIGHT way have to wait? Longer than 12 fricken hours, I can tell you that!

And while I hate to sound callous- actually never mind I’m perfectly fine sounding callous- news for the world here, too bad. Joe ain’t your POTUS anymore. We put America first now.

President Donald Trump didn't hold back when addressing Mariann Budde's insane speech. He released a statement on Truth Social. (Credit: Getty Images)

President Donald Trump. (Credit: Getty Images)

Donald Trump didn’t tell you to come here. To pay criminal- now designated foreign terrorist- organizations- thousands of dollars to come here. Joe and Kamala and Democrats did and they lied to you. Or maybe they lied to themselves. 

See, they really thought they had 2024 in the bag. They thought they could pack you all in here and give you amnesty and allow you to suck off the system so long as you voted Democrat your whole lives, and your kids did too. But that notion hit a giant brick wall called "Donald J Trump and the American voter."

This is what we voted for. It sucks these illegals were lied to by Joe and Kamala into thinking they’d get a free pass for life.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Thanks to Joe, our country sustained an unprecedented influx of illegals who drained our resources, overwhelmed our social services, and crapped on the rule of law. It was blatant disregard for the Americans and LEGAL immigrants who built this country. And that pure treason contributed to skyrocketing crime rates, the dumbing down of our schools, and stress on our healthcare system, police force, infrastructure and more, beyond our limits.

And it was never about compassion, just cheap votes.

So yeah, the Lib outrage over the process of securing America is hollow, it’s phony, and it doesn’t change a damn thing.

Joe broke it. This is how Trump fixes it. Get used to the images of illegals facing the consequences of Joe’s cattle call.

But ya see, that’s over now. When we put America first, we put our citizens, our safety, and our national sovereignty above the rest of the world and while that may be a novel concept to some, get used to it. This is the dawn of a new golden age of Trump and of America. 

Illegal immigrants in Eagle Pass, Texas on February 3, 2024. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The days of unchecked illegal immigration are over as of Monday at noon. 

The reckoning has begun. America is full. Turn around.

And those are my Final Thoughts. 

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.