Keith Olbermann Calls For Followers To Cancel Washington Post; They Don't Listen

The Washington Post announced on Friday that it would not endorse a presidential candidate for the first time in 36 years. Since the Post has never endorsed a Republican for president, the decision is widely viewed as a decision not to endorse Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.

And that has many Kamala supporters fuming, including former media personality Keith Olbermann.

In response, Olbermann canceled his subscription to the Washington Post. We know this because he uploaded a screenshot of his cancelation confirmation to X. In doing so, he called for his followers to do the same: cancel The Post and share a photo of their cancelation in his mentions.

"Wanna post your Post subscription cancellations? (Cliche warning) I'll start," he asked.

Olbermann's post is widely engaged, with nearly 700 comments. However, in all seriousness, we can't find one comment that complied with Olbermann's request.

Perhaps the Washington Post will lose some leftist subscribers over its shock decision not to endorse Harris – but it won't be at the behest of Olbermann. Here's how his followers responded, instead:

With a net worth of $202 billion, we take it that Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos isn't sweating Olbermann's cancel-The-Post movement.

See, most Americans don't take Olbermann seriously. They haven't in at least a decade.

Olbermann doesn't just remind you of a bitter old man who lives in a lonely apartment full of adopted pets. He is a bitter old man who lives in a lonely apartment full of adopted pets.

Keith Olbermann is living proof of what years of lies, misery, hypocrisy, and baseless indignation do to a human. Let that be a warning to others. We are talking to you, Joe Scarborough.

Don't be the next Keith Olbermann.

Olbermann is taking the news that Trump is at least a marginal favorite to win the election, according to most polls, particularly hard. Before he canceled the Washington Post, he stayed up into the wee hours of the night rage-tweeting about Elon Musk.

Specifically, he called for the U.S. government to "arrest and detain @elonmusk immediately."

"[Musk] is operating on behalf of Russia. Cancel all contracts, seize his facilities, lock him away in a military facility," Olbermann added. "Now, @potus. Not tomorrow."

As we stated earlier this week, one of the underrated perks of a Trump victory is the inevitable and apoplectic meltdowns of the media's most condescending elites.

Like Scarborough, Kimmel, Stern, Olbermann, and all the others.