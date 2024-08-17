Kamala Harris Has COVID Vaccine Mandate For Campaign Employees

After Kamala Harris was hand-picked to replace Joe Biden by Democrat Party elites in a direct subversion of the democratic process, the media embarked on a prolific campaign to rewrite history.

The most liberal senator in America, a candidate so far left in 2020 that she was forced to drop out before Iowa thanks to overwhelming unpopularity. The least popular vice president in the history of the United States. The administration's appointed "border czar," whose work was so unsuccessful that crossings shattered previous records. All of these failures were forgotten, replaced by laughable framing of her campaign being about "joy."

It's easy to forget then, that Harris' track record is one of terrible ideas, extreme ideology and science denial. She's managed to combine all three lamentable traits into one policy: a COVID vaccine mandate for employees. In August 2024.

The official Kamala Harris for President website has a list of open jobs, which all indicate that employees must be "up to date" on COVID-19 vaccines. In August 2024.

It's unclear if "up to date" means receiving the original two dose vaccination series and the yearly boosters afterwards. Or if it refers to just receiving the latest in a series of untested, unproven boosters targeted to variants that have already stopped circulating.

Either way, it's indefensible. And it's Kamala Harris.

COVID Vaccine Mandates Were Never Acceptable, But They're Absurd Now

COVID vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission. Even Anthony Fauci, the high priest of COVID vaccine advocacy, admitted that he's now had COVID three times despite following the recommended course of vaccines and boosters.

READ: Anthony Fauci Gets COVID For The Third Time Despite Six Vaccine Doses

They never did prevent infection or transmission. That inescapable reality meant vaccine mandates in 2021 were indefensible; absurdist policies enacted out of fear, fealty to incompetent "experts," and ideological conformity. It's now late-2024 though, and even the most hardened ideologues and anti-science COVID extremists don't pretend the vaccines have any external benefits.

Except for Kamala Harris, apparently.

Despite Harris herself also testing positive for COVID in 2022. After publicly receiving the vaccination series and booster doses.

So what is the rationale for this policy? There isn't one, and that seems to be the point. The Harris campaign can force employees and prospective employees to comply with an unscientific policy because they want them to. Just as so many other corporations, colleges, administrators and other institutions have done since the start of the pandemic.

Comply, or else. Listen to the "experts," or else. Even though not even "the experts" maintain the fiction in late-2024 that COVID vaccines would stop workplace outbreaks.

Exclusionary policies that discriminate against workers for their personal health decisions don't sound much like "joy," do they? Nor do they align with the relentless message from Harris that women can be trusted to "make decisions about their own body, health care, and future." Like in this post from the official Vice President account on X just a few days ago.

Some might call it hypocritical to post messages like this while discriminating against unvaccinated women or restricting the ability of potential female employees to make decisions about their own body and health care. If we still had an intellectually honest media, that would be their job. But that ship has long-since sailed.