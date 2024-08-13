Anthony Fauci Gets COVID For The Third Time Despite Six Vaccine Doses

It's easy to forget now what it was like in the early days of the COVID vaccines. Nearly every day, Anthony Fauci "graced" the airwaves to tell us all what to do and what to think.

And in his relentless media tour, Fauci told us, over and over and over again, that getting vaccinated would prevent infections and transmission. Keeping others "safe," he claimed, meant getting vaccinated. In May 2021, on "Face the Nation," as just one example, Fauci told the public that vaccinated people had little to no chance of transmitting the virus.

"So even though there are breakthrough infections with vaccinated people, almost always the people are asymptomatic and the level of virus is so low it makes it extremely unlikely — not impossible but very, very low likelihood — that they’re going to transmit it," Fauci said.

Getting vaccinated protects everyone around you, since the Holy Vaccinated become a "dead end" for the virus.

"When you get vaccinated, you not only protect your own health and that of the family but also you contribute to the community health by preventing the spread of the virus throughout the community," Fauci said. "In other words, you become a dead end to the virus. And when there are a lot of dead ends around, the virus is not going to go anywhere. And that’s when you get a point that you have a markedly diminished rate of infection in the community."

That's just one example of the many, many times that Fauci extolled the virtues of COVID vaccines at preventing recipients from contracting SARS-CoV-2.

So surely, he, of all people, one of the high priests of the COVID vaccine church, would benefit the most from his commitment to science and boosters. Right?

Not exactly.

Anthony Fauci Gets COVID Again

In a recent interview, years after his propaganda campaign in 2021, Fauci announced that he'd now gotten COVID three times, with his most recent infection coming just a few weeks ago. Three infections after a whopping six vaccination doses.

"I got infected about two weeks ago. It was my third Covid-19 infection, and I had been vaccinated and boosted a total of six times."

As if we needed more examples of why Fauci's advice should have been ignored and discarded.

He supported vaccine mandates, saying they were a "good idea" for both adults and children, since it would force more people to get a shot they didn't want. He forcefully told the public that vaccines would stop infection or transmission, then demonized anyone who disagreed with him as spreading "misinformation."

Those weren't just empty words. Administrators, corporations, universities, athletic leagues and teams listened to him and enacted policies based on his opinions. Like most elite decision makers, they outsourced their thinking to Fauci, preferring to "listen to the experts," and "follow the science."

The Science™ was wrong.

READ: Natural Immunity from COVID More Protective Than Vaccination, New Study Finds

Now he just casually drops that he's gotten COVID three times after six doses, as if it doesn't repudiate everything he said in 2021. It's inexcusable, it's anti-actual science and it should have forced an apology from Fauci.

But if there's Fauci loves more than hearing himself talk, it's getting things wrong and never acknowledging it.