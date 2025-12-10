Joy Reid Says White People Pay Stephen A. To ‘Say Nasty Things’ About Black People

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid says white people pay Stephen A. Smith to say "nasty things" about black people.

In a podcast with Smith’s former colleague Cari Champion, who comes across as a notably resentful figure, Reid first mocked his ratings.

"[Stephen A.] said I got fired for ratings, and I’m like, ‘Excuse me, sir. You got 100 million dollars for a show with half my ratings at my worst.’ I had to literally Google his numbers," Reid said. "I’m like, ‘How many people listen to his show? Is it like 4 million people?’ Dude, that’s like average CNN. That’s not that high."

To be fair, Reid is right on the numbers. Smith often touts that First Take is the No. 1 morning show, but he leaves out key context. First Take is the top-rated sports show in the mornings. However, every ESPN program is the top sports show in its time slot because there is no real competition elsewhere on cable. Essentially, Smith is boasting that his show, which averages around 400,000 viewers, beats the ESPN show before his, Get Up.

Now, to the race-baiting portion of Reid’s monologue.

"They’re paying you, not for your number, my friend. They’re paying you because you are willing to say the nasty things about black people that they want to say," Reid said of Smith.

"You’re willing to take their denigration of black women and put it in the mouth of a Negro. And because you’re willing to put the denigration of black women in particular into a Negro’s mouth, you now think that ‘Oh, I must be a freaking political genius.’ But just be clear, you’re not being paid for your numbers, you’re being paid for what you’re willing to do to us for white people’s entertainment."

For background, Stephen A. has addressed pushback from what he calls the "black community" several times over the past two years. He has specifically responded to black podcasters who accuse him of disparaging black people whenever he offers even the mildest reproach. This surfaced again recently after he gave an honest evaluation of Rep. Jasmine Crockett, suggesting that she seemed to focus more on generating viral clips than serving her constituents.

Likewise, Cari Champion recently claimed that Smith never responded to Michelle Beadle’s attacks on him because he reserves his sharpest rebuttals for black women.

Of course, the idea that Smith disproportionately tears down black men and women is laughable. If it weren’t for the likes of Reid, Sunny Hostin, and Ryan Clark, Smith would be the busiest race-baiter on television. But because he does not completely restrict himself from scrutinizing black athletes and politicians, the "black community" to which he refers does not appreciate his commentary.

And that’s on him.

Smith enables people like Reid to shame him along racial lines. He could easily ignore the commentary or disprove it by simply covering black and white figures with equal candor, which he seems inclined to do. Instead, he often fights back for a segment, then caves like a cowardly schmuck.

As OutKick has documented, Smith has a well-worn routine. After someone accuses him of targeting black people, he often spends the next several weeks apologizing and overcorrecting.

His latest apology tour, triggered by his remarks about Rep. Crockett, included:

– Apologizing to Crockett, calling her a "sister."

– Apologizing to Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama for reasons unknown.

– Appearing on CNN with Laura Coates, challenging anyone who thinks he’s conservative to listen to his liberal views.

– Backtracking on his previous support for Trump deploying the National Guard.

– Challenging LeBron James to be more supportive of black journalists.

– Blaming Trump for the NBA gambling investigation, even though it predates Trump.

– Suggesting the Miami Dolphins unfairly fired general manager Chris Grier because he is black.

In 2024, he issued an apology to the entire "black community" after facing backlash for noting Trump’s growing popularity among black men.

He also tends to upload podcasts about Jason Whitlock during these periods of scrutiny, apparently hoping to divert the racial blowback toward a black commentator who does not cave to pressure.

Prediction: Stephen A. will yell about Reid’s comments this week and apologize the next.

As for Joy Reid, there is no more loathsome figure in all of media. In fact, she has only grown more ghoulish since her firing.

Last month, Reid floated the bigot theory that Vice President JD Vance could leave his wife Usha for Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk.

"Wouldn’t it be the most perfect fairytale, MAGA fairytale, if [Vance] finally sees the light that he needs a white queen instead of this brown Hindu," Reid said. "I’m not saying that’s happening. Or maybe that Usha’s not even in on it. They can’t have the successor to MAGA be the guy with the Brown Hindu wife. They’re also Christian nationalists. That ain’t going to work."

Joy Reid is abhorrent. Her commentary is hideous. And if Stephen A. attempts to appease her, he will deserve the utmost criticism for his cowardice.