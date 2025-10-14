Former MSNBC Host Blames Stephen A. Smith’s ‘Little D–k Energy’ for Jasmine Crockett Question

On the latest episode of his political and radio program on SiriusXM, Stephen A. Smith responded to the black commentators criticizing him over his recent comments about Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX). Earlier this month, Smith questioned Crockett often constant "derogatory" and "disrespectful" rants about President Trump, such as calling him "a piece of s---."

"How Jasmine Crockett chooses to express herself, I’m like, ‘Is that going to help your district in Texas?’" Smith said on his SiriusXM radio show. "Aren’t you there to find a way to get things done, rather than just being an impediment to what Trump wants? How much work goes into that?"

On his radio show, Smith read quotes from the likes of podcaster Willie D and Black Lives Matter activist Tamika Mallory for calling his remarks about Crockett "dangerous," a "betrayal," and "disrespect[ful] to a powerful black woman."

Expect Smith to next address former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross. Here are Cross' comments from the Native Land podcast this week:

"The data shows that there have been inroads among black men. I want to ask why? Because it is frustrating to me and it feels heartbreaking to be honest because we are impacted by this system as well. It’s not a matter of who’s impacted worse, we’re impacted differently. We sit at the intersection of being black and being women," Cross began.

"And so when men are frustrated with this system, it feels like they fight us. You know, and I will put Stephen A. Smith in that category, too. Like, I’m mad at y’all for having joy. I’m mad at y’all for having success. I’m mad at y’all for surpassing us on college campuses. And so it’s a small sect of men that are so angry and hurt that they’re willing to align with the people who oppress us. What am I getting wrong?

"Because if you listen to Stephen A. Smith and you find anything other than some absolute, pure, self-hating, little dick energy nonsense from that half-witted idiot basking in the nonexistent rays of his own ignorance. It is sad to me that he even gets an audience of black men. Why aren’t black men right now saying,"F–k Stephen A. Smith? We banning him, we not listening to his podcast. We’re not watching his show anymore."

"Little dick energy," huh?

Stephen A. Smith did not respond to a request for comment about Cross' remarks by the time of publication. We will update this story if we hear back.

There are many reasons to criticize Smith, but his questioning of Crockett is hardly one of them. In actuality, Smith asked how Crockett spending so much of her name-calling and insulting Trump benefits those who voted for her.

His point is fair. Crockett has produced far more viral soundbites than legislative accomplishments. The fact that Smith pointing that out has somehow sparked a discussion about race, gender, and "betrayal" shows just how unserious the people railing against him are.

As we argued earlier Tuesday, a black man – or anyone – criticizing Crockett isn’t "disrespectful" or a "betrayal" of black women. That argument reflects a mindset of racial idolatry — the belief that certain individuals are above reproach because of their identity.

Cross, who MSNBC fired in 2022 after a series of nasty remarks, certainly fits that bill.