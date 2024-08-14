Joy Reid, One Week After Racist Mayonnaise Sandwich Rant, Worries Trump Will Run On 'Anti-White Racism'

MSNBC host Joy Reid worries that Donald Trump and JD Vance will nationalize their goal of ending "anti-white racism," which Reid says does not exist. Reid claims "anti-white racism" refers to the "accountability" white Americans face for "actual racism."

Take a look:

Not exactly.

Anti-white racism is the most prevalent form of racism in America today. It's the only type of racism normalized, accepted, and even promoted. Anti-white racism is an entire industry in the media.

Joy Reid would know. She is part of it.

Amusingly, just last week, Reid uploaded yet another racially charged video to her social media account. This time, Reid thanks Kamala Harris for picking Tim Walz, as her running mate because, unlike Sen. Mark Kelly, he is not "super white."

"[Kelly] was the safe pick. He is white. Super white. Like a mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder Bread white," said Reid.

A "mayonnaise sandwich," huh?

What exactly does that have to do with "accountability"? Nothing.

You can call it anti-white racism or just plain bigotry. Reid has built an entire brand around inflaming unjust racial hatred against white people. You can call it anti-white racism or just plain bigotry.

Speaking of "accountability," Reid has yet to face any.

OutKick asked the network if it had a comment on Reid referring to a white senator as "a mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder Bread." MSNBC did not respond.

Nor did the company provide a comment or correction on Reid's disproved conspiracy last month that Donald Trump staged the assassination attempt on his life.

In fact, MSNBC promoted Reid in 2020 to prime-time after she posted homophobic comments on her blog, which she dishonestly blamed on "hackers."

Joy Reid personifies privilege.

And the nationwide tolerance for anti-white racism is the only reason she's able to make millions of dollars on cable news, despite her ignorance, lack of skill, and overt racism.