MSNBC, Jemele Hill, Brian Stelter Silent on Joy Reid's Racist Rant Calling White Sen. 'Mayonnaise Sandwich'

MSNBC is the self-appointed police force for racist comments in American society. Not a day goes by when at least one of the pundits at the network does not label someone a "racist" – even if they are not actually a racist.

Yet, last week, one of MSNBC's own went on another overtly racist rant against white people. Primetime host Joy Reid thanked Kamala Harris for not picking Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly as her running mate because, unlike Tim Walz, Kelly is "super white."

Err, not just "super white.

According to Reid, Sen. Kelly is "like a mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder bread white."

OutKick asked MSNBC for comment. The network did not respond. MSNBC does not respond to inquiries regarding Reid's bigotry. We've tried before.

Translation: a network that proclaims zero tolerance for racism, refuses to condemn one of its leading hosts for spewing racism for profit.

It's not just MSNBC that's silent.

Where are media critics Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy? The two of them have long stalked conservative pundits to take their comments out of context, to frame them as racists. Somehow, Stelter and Darcy have nothing to say about Reid's racist rant.

Nor does Media Matter for America, a George Soros-funded media organization of radical smear merchants.

Where is fellow race lady Jemele Hill, who is always on the prowl to call someone racist?

Hill defended MSNBC last month, claiming the network is neither radical nor left-wing. Since, her galpal Reid accused Trump of faking his assassination attempt, likened GOP voters to Nazis, and called white people "mayonnaise."

For those who don't speak anti-white, "mayonnaise" is a derogatory term the anti-white brigade uses to refer to white people they do not like – like our pal Bishop Talbert Swan.

Swan has been known to call the white folks phrases like " mayonnaise dripping demons ," " mayo crackers ," " mayonnaise deficient monsters" , " the mayo posse ," and " demonic forces of mayo evil ."

What is the black equivalent of "mayonnaise"? We aren't sure.

No white person in public would dare refer to another race using a creamy sauce. However, due to racial double standards, black Americans are allowed to do just that.

And the so-called "anti-racists" in the media have no comment.