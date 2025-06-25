Joy Reid Compares Gay Rights in America To Gay Rights In Iran

Last week, Whoopi Goldberg compared the experience of black people living in Trump's America to living in the terrorist state of Iran.

Apparently, former MSNBC host Joy Reid saw the response to Goldberg's ghoulish and factually incorrect statement and hoped to one-up her.

Appearing on CNN's "NewsNight" on Tuesday, Reid defended Iran and suggested that gay people have it just as badly in America.

"LGBTQ people can't even serve in the military under the president you prefer," Reid said to attorney Arthur Aidala.

"We're not killing them," he responded.

"They‘re allowed to live, but they‘re not allowed to serve in the United States military. They‘re being persecuted," Reid claimed. "They can‘t have their stories told in school. The United States is not exactly a beacon of rights for gay people."

For reference, homosexuality is punishable by death in Iran. Any comparison between Iran's treatment of gays and gays living in America is unjustifiably propagandistic.

Nonetheless, likening conditions in America to autocratic and repressive countries has become commonplace for the far-left loons – whether it be Goldberg, Reid, or ESPN's J.A. Adande.

Such blatant dishonesty and hysteria should be fireable. However, in Reid's case, MSNBC has already fired her. She recently blamed her firing on--you guessed it--racism.

Later in her appearance on CNN, Reid claimed that Iran was never a nuclear threat.

"The bottom line here is, the way that we know that Iran did not have nuclear weapons is that if they had nuclear weapons, Israel would not attack them," she asserted.

"The reason they’re trying to get nukes, and probably Saudi Arabia is trying to get them, is because an expansionist power in their region keeps threatening them and actually bombs them."

Note: The International Atomic Energy Agency assessed that Iran has more than 400 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium 235, enough for around 10 bombs.

These people are just the worst.