You Guessed It, Joy Reid Blames Racism, Donald Trump For Her MSNBC Firing

According to Joy Reid, racism is to blame for MSNBC firing her earlier this year.

Reid told Katie Couric during a podcast conversation that the network grew fearful of Donald Trump. And while other hosts were just as critical of him as she was, they were not black women like her.

"Only in one way was I different [than Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace]. I'm a black woman doing the thing," Reid told Couric this week. "I think that there is a difference for Trump in hearing the kinds of criticisms specifically out of a Black woman, it bothers him in a way it doesn't bother him like anything else. He's got this sort of tick about race, you know, and about, sort of criticism coming specifically from a black woman because we've seen him lay out and dish out real abuse against black women journalists."

Not exactly.

In fact, the only reason Reid finds it jarring that Trump criticizes black women — in addition to anyone else who criticizes him — is because no one else does. For most public figures, fighting back with a black woman is off limits.

While Maddow, Wallace, and just about every other host at MSNBC have made comments that would be a fireable offense at any other network, no one handled their platform more recklessly than Reid.

MSNBC didn't fire Reid because she was a black woman with strong opinions. The network removed her because her commentaries were consistently mean-spirited, racially charged, propagandistic, and potentially defamatory.

Here were some of Reid's claims on-air in the weeks and months before her firing:

Red states "only" keep black people alive to fill their factories while their white leaders utter the N-word in private.

Missouri is a modern-day "slave state" in which women are also the "property" of their husbands.

Trump staged the first assassination attempt on his life.

American voters had a moral obligation to "keep Hitler out of the White House."

Sen. Mark Kelly is "mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder Bread white" (whatever that means).

The "billionaire right" is working behind the scenes to bring apartheid to California – "like Texas."

Trump wants to make women "have children by sexual assault."

Gov. Ron DeSantis would soon be implicated in a sex trafficking ring.

Etc, etc., etc.

Moreover, Reid laughed on set over parents fearing for their daughters' safety following the death of Laken Riley. Take a look:

Put simply, MSNBC should have fired Joy Reid years ago. She is a fundamentally rotten person who built a career around spreading lies that incited unjust hysteria and hatred.

And for all the racism she spread, her ratings weren't even strong.

That said, we are surprised it took her three months post-firing to blame racism. We had expected it sooner.