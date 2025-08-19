Joy Reid Claims White Men Are Too 'Mediocre' To Create Things

According to former MSNBC host Joy Reid, white men are incapable of “inventing anything."

In her latest podcast episode – aptly titled "How Mediocre White Men and Their Fragility Are Destroying America" – Reid and guest Wajahat Ali accused white men of stealing creations from black and brown people.

"These [white men] cannot create culture on their own," Ali said. "Without black people, brown people, the DEIs, there's no culture in America. We make the food better. We make the economy better. We make the music better. Right? MAGA can't create culture. They got Cracker Barrel and Kid Rock."

That sounds kind of racist, no?

Not to Joy Reid, who added the following

"They don't have the intellectual rigor to actually argue or debate with us, right? And what they do is they tattle and tell. They run and tell teacher that ‘the black lady or the brown man was mean to me.’ And that's what they always do.

"They can’t fix the history they did. Their ancestors made this country into a slave — a slave hell, but they can clean it up now because they got the Smithsonian. They can get rid of all the slavery stuff. They got PragerU that can lie about the history to the children. They can’t originally invent anything more than they ever were able to invent good music.

"We black folk gave y’all country music, hip-hop, R&B, jazz, rock and roll. They couldn’t even invent that, but they have to call a white man ‘The King.’ Because they couldn’t make rock and roll, so they have to stamp ‘The King’ on a man whose main song was stolen from an overweight black woman."

Reid was referring to "The King," as in Elvis Presley.

Look, we aren't sure we need to get into a discussion about which race created what. However, just for context, here are a few things that white men did, in fact, invent:

Electricity

Airplanes

Automobiles

Penicillin

Atomic bombs

Plumbing

B-2 stealth bomber

F-22 Raptor

Blue jeans

Facebook

By the way, how disgustingly racist is Joy Reid? This isn't a person who pretends to "call out racism" with actual racist remarks. She wears her disdain for white people as a badge of honor. She puts Jemele Hill to shame.

Reid's hatred is so apparent that even MSNBC – err, MS NOW – considered her too radical, hence her firing earlier this year. Perhaps her referring to white people as "mayonnaise sandwiches" set off an alarm?

It was either that or her pushing the debunked conspiracy that Donald Trump staged the first assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Finally, we can't help but chuckle that Reid is now a content creator on Substack – a platform created by Chris Best, a white man.