Joy Reid Claims Trump Plans To Deport 'Brown People' And Bring Them Back As 'Slave Labor'

According to former MSNBC host Joy Reid, President Donald Trump plans to deport "brown people" and bring them back to the United States as a form of "slave labor."

No, we are not kidding.

On her podcast Wednesday, she played a clip of Trump on CNBC in which he discussed a potential "temporary pass" that would help farmers avoid ICE raids.

"I would like you to listen to Donald Trump this week talking about the brown workers that his regime is deporting and detaining," Reid uttered during the intro.

"They’re just not doing that work. And they’ve tried. We’ve tried. Everybody tried. They don’t do it. These people do it naturally, naturally," Trump said in the clip.

Here was Reid's response:

"So, just to be clear, if you are a MAGA voter who supported Trump in order to see millions and millions of non-white migrants deported, he just told you that the violent militarized masked ICE deportations that he and Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem and Tom Homan are staging on camera to entertain and appease you are temporary," she added. "He intends to bring the deportees right on back here soon somehow to get them to want to come back because they make the perfect nearly slave labor. They never complain. They don't get a bad back."

Admittedly, we at OutKick have missed hearing from Joy Reid. She has struggled to make headlines since her firing from MSNBC last February. And we miss the content.

Sure, people like Sunny Hostin have tried to replace Reid as the dumbest, most racially obsessed person on television. However, it's not the same. Without Reid, there's no one on television referring to white people as "mayonnaise sandwiches" and suggesting that gay people have it better in the terrorist state of Iran than in the United States.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson responded to Reid's comments to Fox News Digital.

"There’s a reason Joy Reid’s show got canceled — her takes were too dumb even for ‘MSDNC.’ President Trump is committed to ensuring American businesses have the legal workforce needed to be successful and that workers receive fair compensation and adequate workforce protections," Jackson said.

"Illegal employment exposes workers to potential trafficking, exploitation and other dangerous situations. It’s Joy Reid and the Democrat Party who are so out of touch they claim they need illegal aliens to do the jobs, for cheap labor, that they don’t want to do. The left’s policies support the labor trafficking and exploitation that led to a recent ICE raid at a marijuana facility rescuing 14 children from potential labor exploitation."

Apparently, Reid now writes blog posts on Substack. Let's just hope the Russian ninjas don't hack this one and post a bunch of homophobic slurs.