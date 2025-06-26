Joy Behar Of 'The View' Says Women Around Trump Are Weak And Unintelligent

According to Joy Behar, every woman associated with Donald Trump is weak and unintelligent.

"The View" co-host claimed this week that Trump "doesn't really like strong women" and surrounds himself only with "dutiful, obedient women who complement him."

As to which type of women Behar considers strong, she suggests the group includes women like herself. Behar recalled a time Trump lashed out at her for criticizing his hair.

"Every male comedian did jokes about his hair, but he went after me in particular," Behar said.

Perhaps Trump's reaction has less to do with gender and more about the fact that Behar is not a comedian, unlike the male counterparts she referenced.

There's a difference between joking about someone's hair and doing so in the catty, screechy tone for which Behar is known.

Moreover, Behar's comments would seem quite offensive to someone who claims to have zero tolerance for the generalization of women.

Consider how Behar would have responded had someone on television suggested Michelle Obama was weak.

"It’s so offensive to say that about [first lady Melania Trump]," Brett Cooper said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday. "You’ve seen the incredible work that she has done, the books that she's written, the languages that she speaks, and the fact that she actively pushes back against him [Trump] on a daily basis, and they still have a great marriage."

Other women whom Behar appeared to insult include Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Imagine any of those women on "The View" and how foolish they'd make Behar and her co-hosts look.

Perhaps one of them would have pushed back last week when Whoopi Goldberg compared the treatment of black people in America to living in Iran. No wonder ABC News no longer invites conservative women onto the program.

As a general rule, the ladies of "The View" shouldn't be in the business of labeling other women dumb.