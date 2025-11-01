Jennifer Lawrence Gives The Right Answer About Donald Trump, Politics

Jennifer Lawrence gets it. Finally.

Celebrities and entertainment industry figures have spent decades telling a majority of the country how much they hate them. They openly celebrate, promote and endorse left-wing political ideology and candidates. They refuse to make movies with stories or plots that appeal to a wider audience. They inject political liberalism at every opportunity, even children's animated films.

As a result, Hollywood has been in free fall. Box office revenues are down. There are fewer and fewer films that break through to become cultural moments. The comic book superhero genre has declined precipitously. Disney Studios has, outside of known properties, lost the benefit of the doubt with audiences after years of politicized content.

Just look at Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro. Two aging actors, who simply can't accept that nobody cares about their views and hypocrisy.

You know who has finally accepted it? Jennifer Lawrence.

Jennifer Lawrence Says What Everyone Is Thinking

Lawrence is on the political left, naturally, as most of the unblinking NPC's in Hollywood are. But she's finally realized that nobody cares what she thinks, particularly about President Donald Trump, and that her views have zero impact on how anyone votes.

In a new interview with The New York Times, she said she doesn't want to contribute to "ripping the country apart."

"The first Trump administration was so wild and just how can we let this stand? I felt like I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off. But as we’ve learned, election after election, celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for. So then what am I doing? I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart. We are so divided," she said in the interview. "I think I’m in a complicated recalibration because I’m also an artist. With this temperature and the way things can turn out, I don’t want to start turning people off to films and to art that could change consciousness or change the world because they don’t like my political opinions. I want to protect my craft so that you can still get lost in what I’m doing. And if I can’t say something that’s going to speak to some kind of peace or lowering the temperature or some sort of solution, I don’t want to be a part of the problem. I don’t want to make the problem worse... I try to express my politics through my work. A lot of movies coming out from my production company are expressions of the political landscape and that’s how I feel like I can be helpful."

That's the correct answer. Don't give your opinion when nobody cares about it. Don't unnecessarily turn people off to your work or your films because you hold unpopular, bad political views.

Then make whatever you want, put whatever politics you want in it, and see if people buy tickets. They won't, but at least you're not publicly hurting your chances by being intentionally divisive.

Hollywood types have contributed to "ripping the country apart," because they're egotistical, selfish, self-obsessed people who can't understand that nobody outside of their bubble cares. The only chance of saving the industry is moving past their navel-gazing. Jennifer Lawrence is a start.