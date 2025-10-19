Jennifer Flavin Blasts Celebrities For Treating Trans Kids Like 'Accessories'

Sylvester Stallone’s wife says celebrity culture has gone "loosey-goosey" and that too many famous parents are confusing their kids.

Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, isn’t afraid to say what a lot of people are thinking about many of the parents in Hollywood.

In a viral clip from The Katie Miller Podcast, the businesswoman and former model was asked why she thinks "so many kids in Hollywood now are transgender." Her answer was blunt: it comes down to bad parenting and a culture obsessed with self-expression over stability.

"I just think Hollywood is, you know, it’s all about expression," Flavin said. "So, you know, however you want to express yourself. If you feel like a cat today, you’re a cat. And it’s so loosey-goosey.

"I don’t think that we’re really understanding that these kids are not our accessories. They’re little human beings that need structure. And structure is really important for them because it helps their brain organize everything."

Flavin said that the privilege and excess surrounding celebrity kids often replaces actual parenting.

"Growing up in a Hollywood home, there’s really no structure because you have this thing going, and you’ve got private planes. And you’ve got all these giant homes with chefs and secretaries and assistants and, you know, housekeepers and nannies," she said. "And there’s just too much of everything. It gets really confusing for a little person."

She added that it’s fine for adults to make their own choices but that kids need direction first.

"It's OK what you decide to be as an adult. But raise them just with good common sense," Flavin said. "My daughters were tomboys. They preferred to wear pants than dresses, you know? And they loved sports. But I never said, ‘Oh, you’re a boy now.’ I just said, 'You love to play sports, you love to hang out with boys, that’s awesome.'"

Flavin’s comments undoubtedly hit a nerve in Hollywood — home to several major stars whose children identify as transgender or nonbinary, including Robert De Niro, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Lee Curtis, Charlize Theron, Cher and Liev Schreiber.

Jennifer Flavin: Raise Your Kids With ‘Good Common Sense’

Doctors and researchers continue to warn about the medical and psychological risks of so-called gender-affirming care for minors.

Dr. Marc Siegel, Clinical Professor of Medicine at NYU Langone, told OutKick in April he’s "concerned about the long-term side effects" of puberty blockers and hormones. Those side effects include fertility loss, bone growth issues and mental health problems.

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a board-certified physician and host of the Wellness Unmasked podcast, told OutKick she’s "deeply concerned" by reports of studies experimenting on adolescent children using hormone blockers.

"The potential physical and mental health risks of these interventions, especially in young, developing bodies, cannot be overstated," she said. "Puberty is a critical window for growth, bone density and emotional maturation, and altering it with hormone blockers can lead to irreversible consequences — ranging from weakened skeletal health and infertility to heightened anxiety and depression."

Both doctors cited the Cass Review, which prompted the U.K.’s National Health Service to restrict puberty blockers to clinical trials after concluding most existing research was low-quality and potentially harmful.

Their consensus was that children need to be protected, not politicized.

Or, as Jennifer Flavin put it — paraded around as "accessories."