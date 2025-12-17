Jemele Hill Needs To Correct Blatantly False Statement About Black QBs On TV

Jemele Hill had been quiet since declaring herself better looking than Megyn Kelly a few months ago.

Jemele Hill had been quiet since declaring herself better looking than Megyn Kelly a few months ago, a comment that drew little support from her usual defenders.

Last week, she returned to the discussion by trying to spin Sherrone Moore’s arrest and firing from Michigan into a discussion about race. Hill warned observers not to draw conclusions about recent trends between black coaches and inappropriate relationships with women.

Don’t you dare.

This week, she appeared on Cam Newton’s podcast to discuss — wait for it — race. According to YouTube’s transcript, Hill and Newton used the word "black" 78 times during their conversation. At one point, Hill told Newton he was the only black quarterback on television.

"You know you’re in a rare space," Hill said. "I’m thinking off the top of my head right now…I think you’re the only black quarterback on television on a major network."

Newton replied that he was "keeping it funky," explaining he didn’t get the same offers as Tony Romo and Tom Brady after retiring.

There’s a lot to unpack here.

First, Hill has had ample opportunity to correct her statement but hasn’t. Instead, she’s continued posting about race-related topics on social media. OutKick asked her for comment, but she had not responded by publication time. We will update this story if she does.

The reason she should correct the statement is simple: it’s false.

Newton is not the only black quarterback on television. Robert Griffin III is a game analyst for Fox Sports, covering college football and now NFL games. He previously worked on Monday Night Football. Michael Vick is an NFL analyst for Fox. EJ Manuel and Andre Ware both work for ESPN. Others are on air as well.

While the number of black quarterbacks on television isn’t large, it’s not due to racial bias by major networks. Most analysts are former players, and historically, there were fewer black quarterbacks in the NFL. That has changed. At the start of this season, 50 percent of starting quarterbacks were black. Nearly all of them will have television opportunities if they choose to pursue them.

In fact, both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston recently received tryouts during the Giants’ bye week with Fox and CBS.

It’s also revealing that this is the issue Hill chose to highlight. The same argument could apply to any group on television. Few white running backs, wide receivers, or linebackers work as analysts. ESPN’s daily NFL coverage includes Dan Orlovsky, Mina Kimes (an Asian woman), and roughly 20 black commentators.

Hill and Newton are cherry-picking. It’s no different from former ESPN reporter Josina Anderson complaining about the lack of "African American women" on the network’s draft coverage while ignoring that its NBA playoffs coverage featured only black analysts.

The truth: unless every person on sports television is black, someone will complain and allege racism. It’s the result of a culture where the demand for racism far exceeds the supply, a dynamic that has turned Hill from a once-respectable sportswriter into a racially idolatrous buffoon.

Those who share her worldview rarely regard the facts. That’s why Hill won’t correct her statement. She’s counting on Newton’s audience not to fact-check her, fueling more racial resentment. That’s her business model. If sports fans aren’t angry about race, figures like Hill, Ryan Clark and Elle Duncan lose value.

As for Newton, the reason he didn’t get Romo- or Brady-level broadcasting deals is simple: he wasn’t as good or famous. Brady is widely considered the greatest of all time. Romo was the longtime franchise quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Newton had one MVP season and then faded into a backup role amid maturity concerns.

Prediction: Dak Prescott will have post-career opportunities on television.

Finally, Hill’s recent return to racial commentary is disappointing. It’s sloppy and too easy to debunk. There was a time she was more effective in this role.

The backlash to suggesting Megyn Kelly is ugly seems to have really taken a toll on her.