Jemele Hill Is Already Race-Baiting About Sherrone Moore's Firing

Minutes after Michigan announced the firing of head football coach Sherrone Moore for cause stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, Jason Whitlock asked his X followers who would be the first to play the race card.

His list of candidates included Stephen A. Smith (my pick), Jemele Hill, Ryan Clark, and Shannon Sharpe. Though Clark garnered an impressive 46.9% of the vote, Hill won the race.

While on a break from Bluesky, Hill posted on Threads, warning about the risks of noticing a trend involving black coaches and inappropriate relationships with women.

"Though I think Sherrone Moore is a cornball, before we start painting his firing, Mel Tucker’s and Ime Udoka’s as some kind of indictment of black male coaches, let me remind you of the following names: Hugh Freeze, Bobby Petrino, Rick Pitino, Mike Price, among others. The difference is in who gets a second chance to be a head coach. And you can guess who usually gets another chance," Hill wrote.

In case you were wondering who actually viewed Moore’s firing as an indictment of black male coaches, Hill was the only one.

Go figure.

It takes a special kind of ghoul to play the race card in defense of a married football coach allegedly caught cheating on his wife and arrested on suspicion of assault.

Notice that Hill also prefaced her comments by calling Sherrone Moore a "cornball." She didn’t do that to distance herself in case Moore is proven to be a scumbag. Her real concern seemed to be that the Threads-and-Bluesky crowd might turn on him for failing to frame his firing as a racial issue.

According to Hill, she knew Moore was "goofy" when he refused to talk about how skin color plays a role in college football during a press conference.

Interestingly, Hill had been relatively quiet in recent months. Her unusual silence followed a particularly embarrassing episode involving her racially charged, hypocritical response to Charlie Kirk’s death.

For context, Hill demanded that the media evaluate Kirk’s legacy in "totality."

"Charlie Kirk, with his words and influence, made a lot of people who were not straight white Christian men feel less than—less than human, less than qualified, just a lot of less thans. That was his entire purpose," Hill said.

"I think it’s completely fair, when you remember somebody big, to consider the totality of their legacy, not just the parts you liked or the parts that make them look better," she continued. "Charlie Kirk made his living questioning the humanity, dignity, and respect of others."

Two problems:

A) Charlie Kirk never promoted white superiority.

B) Hill didn’t demand the same "totality" test for Kobe Bryant, whose legacy includes a detailed rape allegation. Instead, she praised Bryant as "fearless, driven, and excellent" upon his death.

And yet, Jemele Hill insists that others see the world differently based on skin color.